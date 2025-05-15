Is DOGE Starting To Work? 'Deep TriState' Jobless Claims Surged Last Week

The number of Americans filing for jobless benefits for the first time was flat from the prior week at 229k (the same level it was at in Jan 2022)...

Source: Bloomberg

Headline continuing claims remains below the Maginot Line of 1.9 million Americans...

But, drilling down, the 'Deep Tristate' saw initial jobless claims spike last week...

...and continuing jobless claims in the 'Deep TriState' also rose as perhaps DOGE is starting to have some effects...

Finally, the chart that sums up the entire farcical FUD-fest about the US labor market and Trump's terrible tariff trauma...

When will the CEOs face reality?