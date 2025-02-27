DOGE Wins As DC Jobless Claims Soared Last Week

The number of Americans filing for jobless benefits for the first time jumped from 220k to 242k last week - the highest since October 2024...

...the impact of DOGE punches DC workers in the face...

Source: Bloomberg

Continuing jobless claims continue to tread water around three year highs (around 1.9 million Americans...

Given the number of lawsuits desperately trying to slow/delay the firing of government workers (we use that term loosely), we would expect to se the number of initial claims in DC (and therefore the nation) accelerate further in coming weeks as 'judges' are forced to allow Trump and Musk to do what 'we, the people' asked them to do...