DOGE Is Working: Jobless Claims In 'Deep TriState' Surge To 4 Year Highs
The number of Americans filing for jobless benefits for the first time fell from an upwardly revised 250k the prior week to 245k last week
Source: Bloomberg
Continuing jobless claims remain above 1.9 million Americans (and the trend of initial claims keeps rising)...
Source: Bloomberg
Continuing jobless claims in the 'Deep TriState' continue to soar, at their highest level since Dec 2021...
Source: Bloomberg
DOGE is working!