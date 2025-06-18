print-icon
DOGE Is Working: Jobless Claims In 'Deep TriState' Surge To 4 Year Highs

by Tyler Durden
The number of Americans filing for jobless benefits for the first time fell from an upwardly revised 250k the prior week to 245k last week

Source: Bloomberg

Continuing jobless claims remain above 1.9 million Americans (and the trend of initial claims keeps rising)...

Source: Bloomberg

Continuing jobless claims in the 'Deep TriState' continue to soar, at their highest level since Dec 2021...

Source: Bloomberg

DOGE is working!

