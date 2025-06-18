DOGE Is Working: Jobless Claims In 'Deep TriState' Surge To 4 Year Highs

The number of Americans filing for jobless benefits for the first time fell from an upwardly revised 250k the prior week to 245k last week

Source: Bloomberg

Continuing jobless claims remain above 1.9 million Americans (and the trend of initial claims keeps rising)...

Source: Bloomberg

Continuing jobless claims in the 'Deep TriState' continue to soar, at their highest level since Dec 2021...

Source: Bloomberg

DOGE is working!