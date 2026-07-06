Dramatic Video Shows BJ's Wholesale Club Roof Collapse In New Jersey

After last week's brutal heat dome baked the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast with triple-digit temperatures, dangerous storms struck the tri-state area on Monday, triggering flash flooding and high winds.

BREAKING: Coastal New Jersey is under water after 6"+ of rainfall Monday. Flooding is submerging vehicles and is being blamed for a roof collapse at a BJ's Wholesale in Ocean Township.



FORECAST DETAILS: https://t.co/9MO6YDi6bd pic.twitter.com/0cgQqEC5r6 — WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) July 6, 2026

Late Monday morning, a BJ's Wholesale Club in central New Jersey experienced a partial roof collapse that was caught on camera.

The Monmouth County Sheriff's Office wrote on X that the BJ's Wholesale Club on Route 35 in Ocean Township experienced a "partial roof collapse."

*Alert Ocean Twp Roof Collapse Update*

There were no injuries from the partial roof collapse in Ocean Twp this morning at BJ's Wholesale Club.Sheriff Golden&Police Chief Michael Sorrentino ask all to avoid the area.There is extreme flooding on Rt 35&more severe weather expected. — Monmouth County Sheriff's Office (@MonmouthSheriff) July 6, 2026

Local outlet ABC 6 News noted, "Officials say 27 people were inside the building at the time of the collapse. Two of those people were partially trapped but were able to free themselves and get out safely."

Footage shows what appears to be a structural roof failure caused by water pooling on the roof, likely due to faulty drainage.

Here's the dramatic footage:

WILD FOOTAGE: Security camera footage captures the moment the roof collapsed inside a BJ’s Wholesale store in New Jersey. No injuries were reported. https://t.co/RB6EDbp6tD pic.twitter.com/nIqfm9N1hg — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) July 6, 2026

New video from inside the BJ's building in Oakhurst, Jersey shows the extent of the damage caused by the building collapse and subsequent flooding.



There were 27 people inside the building at the time, and two were trapped by were able to free themselves, according to Ocean… pic.twitter.com/WiQHGYxSit — Shlomo Schorr (@OneJerseySchorr) July 6, 2026

"This incident is another reminder of how quickly severe weather can create dangerous and unpredictable conditions," Monmouth County Sheriff Shaun Golden told the local outlet.