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Dramatic Video Shows BJ's Wholesale Club Roof Collapse In New Jersey

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

After last week's brutal heat dome baked the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast with triple-digit temperatures, dangerous storms struck the tri-state area on Monday, triggering flash flooding and high winds.

Late Monday morning, a BJ's Wholesale Club in central New Jersey experienced a partial roof collapse that was caught on camera.

The Monmouth County Sheriff's Office wrote on X that the BJ's Wholesale Club on Route 35 in Ocean Township experienced a "partial roof collapse."

Local outlet ABC 6 News noted, "Officials say 27 people were inside the building at the time of the collapse. Two of those people were partially trapped but were able to free themselves and get out safely."

Footage shows what appears to be a structural roof failure caused by water pooling on the roof, likely due to faulty drainage.

Here's the dramatic footage:

"This incident is another reminder of how quickly severe weather can create dangerous and unpredictable conditions," Monmouth County Sheriff Shaun Golden told the local outlet.

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