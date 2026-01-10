Economic Satisfaction Declines With Age

More than four in ten adults in the United States view their personal financial situation positively.

This is according to a new survey by Statista Consumer Insights, conducted between October 2024 and September 2025.

At 43 percent, this marks an increase of four percentage points from one year before.

A perception gap persists between age groups, with younger generations (18 to 29 year olds and 30 to 49 year olds) more likely to be content with their financial situation than those aged 50-64 years old.

Just 33 percent of the older age group said they felt positively, compared to 47 percent of the two younger age brackets.