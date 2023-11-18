Energy Companies Dominate The Top US Companies For Employee Retention

Workers weigh various factors when deciding to stay with a company for an extended period. These include a positive work environment, fair compensation, job security, opportunities for professional growth, and resilience against disruptive changes in the economy or technology.

So, which companies excel in employee retention?

As Visual Capitalist's Bruno Venditti details below, for the graphics in this post, Resume.io analyzed LinkedIn data to identify large companies where employees have the longest tenures in both the U.S. and the UK.

Benefits like Scholarships and Fertility Treatments

Resume.io ranked the top 100 companies by market cap in the U.S. and UK based on their average employee tenure through an analysis of their LinkedIn pages.

The large energy company ConocoPhillips leads in employee retention in the United States.

The company attracts young talent through university scholarships and offers military veterans transitioning into the civilian workforce ‘challenging and rewarding projects around the world.’

Altria Group (formerly Philip Morris Companies, Inc.) is the sole consumer goods company in the top 20. The tobacco, alcohol, and cannabis company, known for brands like Marlboro, holds significant stakes in Belgian brewery AB InBev and global cannabinoid company Cronos Group.

Actively moving away from smoked tobacco products, Altria provides an extensive benefits package to employees, including a profit-sharing plan, financial support for employees pursuing surrogacy or fertility treatments, and on-site amenities such as cafeterias, fitness centers, medical centers, and hair salons.

The top 10 is also notably dominated by energy and engineering companies.