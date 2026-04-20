Europeans Pay The Most For Public Transport

Creating and maintaining reliable, efficient and affordable public transportation networks is crucial for developing a more sustainable mobility sector worldwide, though challenges vary by region.

In Europe, gaps are most evident in rural areas, where low population density limits service frequency.

In North America, many cities also suffer from fragmented public transport systems, making car dependency widespread in both rural and urban areas.

In Latin America and South Asia, semi-formal systems such as minibuses are an important and affordable part of transport networks, but often lack reliability and efficiency.

But, as Statista's Anna Fleck details below, according to Statista Market Insights, even regions with strong public transport coverage face affordability challenges.

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In Switzerland, for example, average monthly revenue per user was estimated at around $535 in 2025, with other high figures seen in Nordic countries such as Denmark ($491) and Norway ($443).

However, this metric reflects operator revenue rather than typical ticket prices and should be interpreted cautiously.

At the lower end, countries such as Burundi, Malawi and Madagascar show monthly revenues per user below $3, while Bangladesh and India range between $6 and $8.

Overall, the global public transportation sector generated an estimated $294 billion in 2025, an increase of roughly 40 percent from the pandemic-induced slump in 2021.