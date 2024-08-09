Every Second American Buys Food Online

According to Statista's Consumer Insights, more than half of Americans have ordered groceries online for delivery in the past 12 months before the survey was carried out between July 2023 and June 2024. 53 percent said they had ordered items to their house in this way.

You will find more infographics at Statista

The most popular category of food ordered online for delivery was one fitting this rather lazy method of shopping: snacks and candy at 24 percent.

However, all categories of groceries ordered online for delivery were very close together. The healthier fruits and vegetables category follows close behind at 23 percent, ahead of frozen food and rice & pasta, both at 22 percent. A similar number of Americans had ordered breakfast cereal, meats & sausages as well as dairy and bread.

The survey also showed that Walmart was the most popular store to order groceries from online, followed by Amazon, Costco and Instacart.