Florida Is America's Most Rent-Burdened State

The cost of housing continues to strain American renters, especially in states with rapid population growth and limited housing supply.

This chart, via Visual Capitalist's Niccolo Conte, ranks U.S. states by the share of renter households spending more than half of their income on rent—commonly known as being “severely rent-burdened.”

The data comes from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey (ACS) 2024 1-Year Estimates.

America’s Highest Rent Burdens

Across the country, roughly one in four renter households is severely burdened by rent. But in some states, that share climbs much higher.

State Share of households spending >50% of household income on rent Florida 30.1% Nevada 28.0% California 27.5% New York 26.9% Connecticut 26.2% Hawaii 25.9% Oregon 25.0% Rhode Island 24.8% New Jersey 24.8% Louisiana 24.8% Michigan 24.7% Massachusetts 24.5% Georgia 24.4% Pennsylvania 24.1% Maryland 24.1% District of Columbia 23.8% Colorado 23.8% Texas 23.8% South Carolina 23.8% Arizona 23.5% New Mexico 23.4% Illinois 23.1% North Carolina 23.0% Ohio 22.7% Washington 22.7% Delaware 22.7% Indiana 22.3% Virginia 22.3% Vermont 22.0% Mississippi 21.9% Idaho 21.8% New Hampshire 21.8% Minnesota 21.6% Maine 21.5% Tennessee 21.3% Alabama 21.1% Kentucky 20.5% West Virginia 20.2% Utah 20.2% Wisconsin 20.2% Missouri 20.1% Iowa 20.0% Nebraska 19.9% Oklahoma 19.6% Kansas 18.8% Arkansas 17.9% Montana 17.1% Wyoming 17.0% Alaska 16.6% North Dakota 15.7% South Dakota 15.3%

Florida leads with 30.1% of renters spending more than half their income on housing. Rents in Florida increased by nearly 40% between 2019 and 2023 due to high population growth and limited rental supply.

Other high-burden states include Nevada (28.0%) and California (27.5%) in the West. Overall, coastal states are prevalent in the top 10, including New York, Oregon, and Hawaii.

Where Rent Pressure Is Lowest

At the other end of the list, rental housing remains relatively affordable in parts of the Midwest and Great Plains.

States such as South Dakota (15.3%), North Dakota (15.7%), and Wyoming (17.0%) report the lowest shares of rent-burdened households. These states also see relatively slower growth in population and demand for rental housing.

America’s Rent Problem

According to a survey of over 31 million households, housing is the single largest expense for renters in the United States.

Households that spend over 30% of their household income on housing costs are considered “cost-burdened”, and nearly half of all renter households in the U.S. fall in this category. Those who spend over 50% of their income on rent and housing costs are considered severely rent-burdened, and almost one in five U.S. households are in this bracket.

Rental unaffordability remains an important challenge for millions of U.S. households, especially as inflation and housing prices outpace wage growth across the country.

