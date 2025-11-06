Florida Is America's Most Rent-Burdened State
The cost of housing continues to strain American renters, especially in states with rapid population growth and limited housing supply.
This chart, via Visual Capitalist's Niccolo Conte, ranks U.S. states by the share of renter households spending more than half of their income on rent—commonly known as being “severely rent-burdened.”
The data comes from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey (ACS) 2024 1-Year Estimates.
America’s Highest Rent Burdens
Across the country, roughly one in four renter households is severely burdened by rent. But in some states, that share climbs much higher.
|State
|Share of households spending >50% of household income on rent
|Florida
|30.1%
|Nevada
|28.0%
|California
|27.5%
|New York
|26.9%
|Connecticut
|26.2%
|Hawaii
|25.9%
|Oregon
|25.0%
|Rhode Island
|24.8%
|New Jersey
|24.8%
|Louisiana
|24.8%
|Michigan
|24.7%
|Massachusetts
|24.5%
|Georgia
|24.4%
|Pennsylvania
|24.1%
|Maryland
|24.1%
|District of Columbia
|23.8%
|Colorado
|23.8%
|Texas
|23.8%
|South Carolina
|23.8%
|Arizona
|23.5%
|New Mexico
|23.4%
|Illinois
|23.1%
|North Carolina
|23.0%
|Ohio
|22.7%
|Washington
|22.7%
|Delaware
|22.7%
|Indiana
|22.3%
|Virginia
|22.3%
|Vermont
|22.0%
|Mississippi
|21.9%
|Idaho
|21.8%
|New Hampshire
|21.8%
|Minnesota
|21.6%
|Maine
|21.5%
|Tennessee
|21.3%
|Alabama
|21.1%
|Kentucky
|20.5%
|West Virginia
|20.2%
|Utah
|20.2%
|Wisconsin
|20.2%
|Missouri
|20.1%
|Iowa
|20.0%
|Nebraska
|19.9%
|Oklahoma
|19.6%
|Kansas
|18.8%
|Arkansas
|17.9%
|Montana
|17.1%
|Wyoming
|17.0%
|Alaska
|16.6%
|North Dakota
|15.7%
|South Dakota
|15.3%
Florida leads with 30.1% of renters spending more than half their income on housing. Rents in Florida increased by nearly 40% between 2019 and 2023 due to high population growth and limited rental supply.
Other high-burden states include Nevada (28.0%) and California (27.5%) in the West. Overall, coastal states are prevalent in the top 10, including New York, Oregon, and Hawaii.
Where Rent Pressure Is Lowest
At the other end of the list, rental housing remains relatively affordable in parts of the Midwest and Great Plains.
States such as South Dakota (15.3%), North Dakota (15.7%), and Wyoming (17.0%) report the lowest shares of rent-burdened households. These states also see relatively slower growth in population and demand for rental housing.
America’s Rent Problem
According to a survey of over 31 million households, housing is the single largest expense for renters in the United States.
Households that spend over 30% of their household income on housing costs are considered “cost-burdened”, and nearly half of all renter households in the U.S. fall in this category. Those who spend over 50% of their income on rent and housing costs are considered severely rent-burdened, and almost one in five U.S. households are in this bracket.
Rental unaffordability remains an important challenge for millions of U.S. households, especially as inflation and housing prices outpace wage growth across the country.
