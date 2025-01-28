ForkLyfted - 489-Pound Rapper Sues After Rideshare Driver Says 'You Can't Fit'

"Believe me, you can't fit."

Those words, spoken by a Lyft driver named Ibrahim, have prompted a lawsuit against the rideshare company by plus-sized rapper Dank Demoss.

The self-described "big beautiful woman" disclosed she weighs 489lbs.

Demoss shared a video showing a verbal exchange with the driver to social media on Jan.19, claiming the rejection unfolded earlier this month in Detroit when the Lyft driver rolled up in his Mercedes-Benz sedan and immediately locked his doors.

“I can fit in this car,” the rapper, who also goes by Dajua Blanding, could be heard saying in a video she posted. “Believe me, you can’t,” the driver shot back - adding later there was no room in the back and that his tires wouldn’t be able to handle the weight.

The driver in the now-viral clip was shown apologizing to Demoss, but maintaining that he was canceling the ride and telling her she should order an XL vehicle.

“AM I WRONG ? @lyft what yall got to say about this yall driver discriminated against me ….. I JUST FEEL LIKE YALL TREAT BIG PPLE LIKE SHYT LIKE WE DONT BELONG HERE,” Demoss wrote.

She filed a lawsuit citing discrimination, and claimed that she suffered from emotional distress and humiliation after being denied entry into the driver’s car.

“I’ve been in cars smaller than that,” she told FOX2 after the suit was filed. “I just want them to know that it hurt my feelings.”

She says she is taking action against Lyft to “change the world.”

“If I stand for something, I’ll fall for anything. Fighting for my community, my people, and making a change in the world, not just for me, but for everyone,” Demoss said.

“Lyft unequivocally condemns all forms of discrimination - we believe in a community where everyone is treated with equal respect and mutual kindness. Our community guidelines and terms of service explicitly prohibit harassment or discrimination,” the company said in a statement, according to Fox 2 News.