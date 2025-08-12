Generation Alpha's Dream Careers, By Gender

For as long as there have been teenagers, there has been curiosity about what they want to be when they grow up.

Today, that question is particularly interesting for Generation Alpha—those born from 2010 onward—because they will be the first cohort to grow up entirely in the 21st century, shaped by rapid technological change, global crises, and evolving ideas of work.

This infographic, via Visual Capitalist's Niccolo Conte, sheds light on Gen Alpha’s dream careers based on a GWI survey of 11,452 kids aged 12–15 across 18 countries, revealing a broad mix of career aspirations among today’s teens.

What Gen Alpha Wants to Be When They Grow Up

Below is the breakdown of Gen Alpha’s career aspirations by gender, showing the percentage of boys and girls who named each profession as their dream job:

Across both genders, science and technology careers dominate.

Nearly a third of boys and almost one in five girls want to become scientists, engineers, or inventors—roles often associated with innovation, problem-solving, and impact.

Video game design and tech development is another popular choice, highlighting the influence of digital entertainment and the growing familiarity Gen Alpha has with coding, gaming platforms, and emerging tech.

For boys, professional sports is still a powerful aspiration, ranking third at 18%. For girls, careers in healthcare are particularly popular, with nearly one in five aspiring to become doctors or healthcare professionals.

The Creative Pull

Not all of Gen Alpha’s aspirations are STEM-oriented. Artistic careers—like musicians, dancers, actors, and painters—top the list for girls at 21% and still capture interest from 11% of boys.

Meanwhile, the rise of content creators and influencers as a career goal underscores how social media is reshaping the idea of work. About 11–12% of both boys and girls express interest in this path, suggesting it’s not just a passing trend but a legitimate aspiration in the digital age.

