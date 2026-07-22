German Motorists Flood Czech Border As Fuel-Price-Cap Ends

Via Remix News,

German motorists formed kilometer-long lines at Czech gas stations on Sunday as they rushed to take advantage of lower prices before the government’s fuel cap expired.

Stations near the German border were overwhelmed by drivers seeking cheaper gasoline and diesel, with footage showing long queues at some locations.

According to Echo24, fuel in the Czech Republic was as much as €0.80 per liter cheaper than in Germany.

The surge came shortly before regulated pricing ended and the Czech fuel market returned to market-based rates.

Prices began rising at several stations on Monday morning, with diesel generally recording the sharpest increases.

At a PRIM station in Prague’s Dolní Počernice district, diesel rose by 2.40 crowns (€0.10) to 39.90 crowns (€1.65) per liter. Natural 95 gasoline increased by 1.40 crowns (€0.06) to 40.90 crowns (€1.69).

At a Shell station in Prague’s Chodov district, diesel increased by one crown (€0.04) to 41.90 crowns (€1.73) per liter. Natural 95 gasoline rose by 0.60 crowns (€0.02) to 43.10 crowns (€1.78).

Analysts had expected diesel prices to climb by as much as three crowns (€0.12) per liter because a temporary reduction in the diesel excise tax expired alongside the price controls. Smaller increases were forecast for gasoline.

The government introduced the measures in April after oil prices rose amid the conflict in the Middle East.

The Finance Ministry imposed daily maximum prices based on wholesale costs and capped retailer margins, initially at 2.50 crowns (€0.10) per liter and later at three crowns (€0.12).

The cabinet also temporarily reduced the diesel excise tax from 9.95 crowns (€0.41) to 8.011 crowns (€0.33) per liter. The gasoline tax remained unchanged at 12.84 crowns (€0.53).

Finance Minister Alena Schillerová previously said the diesel tax reduction cost the state budget around one billion crowns, approximately €41.3 million, per month.

Schillerová said the government would continue monitoring the market and could reintroduce regulation if fuel prices rise sharply or conditions on global oil markets deteriorate.

The cabinet also temporarily reduced the diesel excise tax from 9.95 crowns to 8.011 crowns per liter. The gasoline tax remained unchanged at 12.84 crowns.

Finance Minister Alena Schillerová previously said the diesel tax reduction cost the state budget around one billion crowns per month.

Schillerová said the government would continue monitoring the market and could reintroduce regulation if fuel prices rise sharply or conditions on global oil markets deteriorate.

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