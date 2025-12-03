"Get Rid Of It" - Trump Suggests He'll Soon Slash/End Income Tax

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

President Trump signaled Tuesday that the federal income tax could soon be history. Speaking to reporters after a cabinet meeting, Trump laid out a vision of economic freedom powered by massive tariff revenues from foreign nations— putting America First instead of bleeding hardworking citizens dry to fund globalist giveaways.

With tariffs surging and billions pouring in from trade deals, Trump is paving the way for a tax revolution that could explode the economy overnight. The President’s declaration came during a press gaggle at the White House, where he emphasised the unprecedented revenue streaming into U.S. coffers thanks to his tough trade policies.

“I believe that at some point in the not-too distant future, you won’t even have income tax to pay,” Trump stated plainly. He elaborated, “Because the money we’re taking in is so great and it’s so enormous that you’re not going to have an income tax to pay. Whether you get rid of it or just keep it around for fun or have it really low, much lower than it is now, but you won’t be paying income tax.”

BREAKING: President Trump just announced he expects the income tax to be ABOLISHED soon.



This would be the single greatest economic move in American history. Imagine taking home 100% of your paycheck?



The economy would explode overnight. ? pic.twitter.com/aJYqvkUNQy — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) December 2, 2025

Trump’s push to axe the income tax isn’t new—it’s rooted in his America First agenda that flips the script on how the government funds itself. As he explained in his inaugural address, “Instead of taxing our citizens to enrich other countries, we will tariff and tax foreign countries to enrich our citizens. For this purpose, we are establishing the External Revenue Service to collect all tariffs, duties, and revenues. It will be massive amounts of money pouring into our Treasury, coming from foreign sources.”

This echoes his campaign trail musings, where he told podcaster Joe Rogan that tariffs could fully replace income taxes. “Yeah, sure, why not?” Trump replied when asked if he was serious about ditching personal income taxes.

Now, with tariffs already raking in hundreds of billions—up 250% from last year—the numbers are backing him up. Income tax hauled in about $2.7 trillion in fiscal 2025, but Trump’s team projects tariffs and foreign investments could eclipse that, especially with pledges like Japan’s $650 billion, South Korea’s $350 billion, and the EU’s $950 billion pouring into U.S. plants and jobs.

Recent reports highlight how this fits into broader reforms, including the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act,” which promises huge tax refunds and real wage hikes in 2026. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent boasted at the same meeting: “In 2026, we are going to see very substantial tax refunds in the First Quarter… We’re going to see real wage increases. I think next year is going to be a fantastic year.”

.@SecScottBessent: "In 2026, we are going to see very substantial tax refunds in the First Quarter… We're going to see real wage increases. I think next year is going to be a fantastic year." pic.twitter.com/3XTBD8wK7q — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) December 2, 2025

Of course, the usual suspects in the media and academia are already hyperventilating. Economists aligned with the old guard, like those from UCLA and NYU, whine that tariffs “can’t replace” income tax revenue, claiming it’d shift burdens or balloon the debt. Funny how they never complain when trillions get funneled to Ukraine or climate scams, but suggest letting Americans keep their money? Suddenly, it’s “fantasy.”

Trump himself dismissed the doubters by pointing to historical precedent: the U.S. thrived in the late 19th century with “all tariffs, no income tax.” His vision includes potentially eliminating the IRS altogether, a dream for anyone who’s suffered through their audits and overreach.

Fox Business notes this as Trump’s “most explicit endorsement” yet of scrapping income taxes, marking a potential overhaul unseen in over 100 years. And with a narrow House majority, the fight will be fierce—but Trump’s track record on trade wars shows he doesn’t back down from globalist bullies.

Trump expanded on the timeline in recent comments: “Over the next couple of years, I think we’ll substantially be cutting—and maybe cutting out completely—income tax. We could be almost completely cutting it because the money we’re taking in is going to be so large.” He tied it directly to protecting American industries: “We’re taking in, think of it, hundreds of billions. Next year, it’ll be a trillion dollars or more, but we’re taking in all this money while protecting our country. And we’re respected again.”

This isn’t about handouts; it’s about fairness. Why should blue-collar workers foot the bill for elite excesses when foreign nations can pay up through tariffs? As Trump put it, “They actually respect us. And they made the deals. I mean, they respect us, but they pay us.”

If he pulls this off, it’ll be a massive win for freedom, unleashing prosperity like never before. America First means keeping your paycheck—all of it!

