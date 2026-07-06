Has The Breakthrough Moment For Soccer In America Arrived?

The World Cup is turning into a major ratings boom for US broadcasters, with Fox Sports, Telemundo and Peacock drawing record audiences.

The US Men's National Team (USMNT) is currently 1-0 down against Belgium in a Round 16 match, a game that could mark a breakthrough moment for soccer in America.

About a month into the 39-day tournament, top matches featuring the US, Mexico, England, France and Argentina have helped drive viewership levels rarely seen outside NFL games, according to Fox Sports analytics chief Michael Mulvihill.

"The U.S. matches have out-delivered expectations, but what's been more surprising is some of these matches that are between nations where the American sports fan doesn't know a lot of players and they don't even have that much familiarity with the country itself. A lot of those matches have done really well," Mulvihill said, who was quoted by Variety.

The tournament's broadening appeal has been a boon for advertisers, with unusually strong multi-generational viewing.

The question now is whether the USMNT can secure another win and continue the momentum.

Even before tonight's USMNT results, UBS analyst Robert Krankowski believes that the breakthrough moment has already arrived.

America's youth appears to be highly engaged in the sport.

It appears that moment has already arrived.