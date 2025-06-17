Hawaii Is (By Far) The Most Expensive State In Which To Retire

Retirement costs can vary dramatically depending on where you live in the United States.

While some states offer an affordable path to a comfortable retirement, others demand six-figure annual budgets. This infographic, via Visual Capitalist's Marcus Lu, maps the annual cost of retirement across all 50 U.S. states, revealing the most and least expensive places for retirees.

Data and Methodology

The data for this visualization comes from GOBankingRates.

They analyzed the following expenditures of Americans aged 65 and older, based on data sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ (BLS) most recent Consumer Expenditure Survey release for the full year of 2023:

🍎 Annual spending on groceries, defined as “food at home”

🏠 Annual spending on housing, defined as “shelter”

🚗 Annual spending on transportation, defined as “gasoline, other fuels and motor oil” AND “other vehicle expenses”

💊 Annual spending on healthcare

💡 Annual spending on utilities, defined as “utilities, fuels, and public services”

📊 Overall average annual expenditures

Spending estimates were adjusted to the state level by multiplying each cost category by its corresponding cost of living index score in each state, sourced from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center’s 2024 Q2 cost of living index data.

After calculating total consumption expenditures, an additional (7) savings buffer was calculated by assuming that total expenditures consume 80% of ones budget (50% for necessities and 30% for discretionary spending), with 20% left over for savings.

GOBankingRates then combined factors (6) and (7) and factored it out by 20 (assuming 20 years of retirement) to give (8) retirement savings needed to live comfortably. All data was collected on and up to date as of Oct. 1, 2024.

State Total Expenditures 20% Comfort

Buffer Annual Retirement

Cost West Virginia $48,492 $9,698 $58,190 Oklahoma $49,996 $9,999 $59,995 Kansas $50,517 $10,103 $60,620 Alabama $50,980 $10,196 $61,176 Mississippi $51,096 $10,219 $61,315 Arkansas $51,211 $10,242 $61,454 Missouri $51,211 $10,242 $61,454 Iowa $52,137 $10,427 $62,565 Indiana $52,253 $10,451 $62,704 Tennessee $52,253 $10,451 $62,704 Georgia $52,832 $10,566 $63,398 Michigan $53,121 $10,624 $63,745 Louisiana $53,295 $10,659 $63,954 Texas $53,468 $10,694 $64,162 Kentucky $53,584 $10,717 $64,301 North Dakota $53,700 $10,740 $64,440 Illinois $53,989 $10,798 $64,787 Nebraska $54,047 $10,809 $64,856 South Dakota $54,047 $10,809 $64,856 New Mexico $54,163 $10,833 $64,995 Ohio $54,394 $10,879 $65,273 Montana $54,741 $10,948 $65,689 Minnesota $54,857 $10,971 $65,828 Wyoming $55,031 $11,006 $66,037 Pennsylvania $55,320 $11,064 $66,384 Wisconsin $56,130 $11,226 $67,356 South Carolina $56,477 $11,295 $67,773 North Carolina $56,998 $11,400 $68,398 Delaware $58,387 $11,677 $70,064 Idaho $58,503 $11,701 $70,203 Virginia $58,618 $11,724 $70,342 Colorado $58,908 $11,782 $70,689 Nevada $59,428 $11,886 $71,314 Utah $59,544 $11,909 $71,453 Florida $59,660 $11,932 $71,592 Arizona $63,942 $12,788 $76,730 Maine $64,405 $12,881 $77,286 Connecticut $65,504 $13,101 $78,605 Rhode Island $65,620 $13,124 $78,744 New Hampshire $65,736 $13,147 $78,883 New Jersey $65,794 $13,159 $78,952 Oregon $66,025 $13,205 $79,230 Vermont $66,372 $13,274 $79,647 Washington $66,604 $13,321 $79,925 Maryland $67,240 $13,448 $80,688 New York $71,233 $14,247 $85,480 Alaska $72,390 $14,478 $86,868 Massachusetts $83,501 $16,700 $100,201 California $83,906 $16,781 $100,687 Hawaii $107,746 $21,549 $129,296

🌴 Hawaii Tops the List

Hawaii ranks as the most expensive state to retire, with average annual expenditures reaching $129,296. This high cost is largely driven by steep prices for housing, groceries, and healthcare.

According to U.S. News & World Report, Hawaii consistently ranks near the top for quality of life—but retirees must be prepared for a financial commitment nearly double that of more affordable states.

🏡 Affordable Living in the Midwest and South

Retirees on a budget often find the best value in West Virginia, Oklahoma, and Kansas, where average annual retirement costs remain around $50,000 annually.

These states benefit from significantly lower housing prices, modest property taxes, and minimal day-to-day expenses.

🌆 High Costs in the Northeast and West Coast

Retiring in Massachusetts, California, and New York comes at a premium—residents in these states will spend over $70,000 per year to maintain a comfortable lifestyle. In a similar analysis by GOBankingRates, this could work out to around $1.3 to $1.6 million in total savings needed.

These states combine high housing costs, elevated healthcare expenses, and often steeper taxes. In fact, New York has the highest tax burden of any state.

