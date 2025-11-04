Hawaii Has The Highest Homelessness Rate In America, Mississippi The Lowest

There are around 772,000 homeless Americans (nearly 230 for ever 100,000 Americans), according to the last time a point-in-count assessment was done in 2024.

In this visualization, Visual Capitalist's Pallavi Rao, take a look at the highest homelessness rates by state, measured per 100,000 residents.

The data for this visualization comes from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, paired with 2024 population estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau.

⚠️ Caveats: Point-in-time counts were conducted in January, 2024 by local Continuums of Care (CoCs), with latitude in methodology. They risk undercounting unsheltered populations, people couch‑surfing, or those avoiding contact.

High Housing Costs & Homelessness

Hawaii tops the ranking with 805 people experiencing homelessness for every 100,000 residents.

This is more than three times the national average of 227.

Rank State State Code Homelessness per

100,000 Residents Overall Homeless Population 1 Hawaii HI 805 11,637 2 District of Columbia DC 800 5,616 3 New York NY 795 158,019 4 Oregon OR 535 22,875 5 Vermont VT 533 3,458 6 California CA 474 187,084 7 Massachusetts MA 411 29,360 8 Washington WA 396 31,554 9 Alaska AK 363 2,686 10 Colorado CO 314 18,715 11 Nevada NV 309 10,106 12 Rhode Island RI 220 2,442 13 New Mexico NM 217 4,631 14 Illinois IL 203 25,832 15 Arizona AZ 194 14,737 16 Maine ME 192 2,702 17 Montana MT 177 2,008 18 New Hampshire NH 159 2,245 19 Minnesota MN 159 9,201 20 South Dakota SD 145 1,338 21 Idaho ID 137 2,750 22 Nebraska NE 136 2,720 23 New Jersey NJ 134 12,762 24 Florida FL 134 31,362 25 Oklahoma OK 133 5,467 26 Delaware DE 129 1,358 27 Missouri MO 117 7,312 28 Tennessee TN 115 8,280 29 Kentucky KY 114 5,231 30 Utah UT 110 3,869 31 Georgia GA 110 12,290 32 North Dakota ND 109 865 33 Pennsylvania PA 108 14,088 34 North Carolina NC 105 11,626 35 West Virginia WV 101 1,779 36 Ohio OH 99 11,759 37 Maryland MD 97 6,069 38 Michigan MI 96 9,739 39 Kansas KS 94 2,793 40 Connecticut CT 93 3,410 41 Indiana IN 91 6,285 42 Arkansas AR 90 2,783 43 Texas TX 89 27,987 44 Alabama AL 89 4,601 45 Wyoming WY 85 501 46 Wisconsin WI 85 5,049 47 South Carolina SC 84 4,593 48 Iowa IA 81 2,631 49 Virginia VA 81 7,141 50 Louisiana LA 75 3,469 51 Mississippi MS 35 1,041 N/A U.S. USA 227 771,480

Washington, D.C. is next at 800, reflecting the high cost of living and limited affordable housing in the nation’s capital.

New York ranks third at 795, driven largely by the concentrated shelter population in New York City.

Together, these three jurisdictions account for nearly 175,000 unhoused individuals.

West Coast Living Costs Pressures Push Numbers Higher

Four West Coast states—Oregon, California, Washington, and Alaska—sit firmly in the top 10.

Oregon’s rate has climbed to 535 amid rising rents in Portland, while California’s 187,000 unhoused people represent the largest absolute total in the country.

Seattle’s booming technology sector and limited housing supply help push Washington to nearly 400 per 100,000.

These states share a common thread: home prices that have consistently outpaced wage growth, leaving some residents on the brink of housing insecurity.

Southern and Midwestern States See Lower Rates

At the opposite end of the spectrum, Southern and Midwestern states generally report far lower rates.

Mississippi posts the lowest figure—just 35 people per 100,000—followed by Louisiana (75) and Virginia (81).

Lower housing costs, sprawling land availability, and fewer large metro areas likely contribute to these lower rates, although undercounts in rural regions remain a challenge.

Even populous states such as Texas and Florida fall near the middle of the pack at 89 and 134 respectively, showing that population alone does not dictate homelessness levels.

Overall, the data underscore a powerful link between housing affordability and homelessness. States with soaring rents and tight markets consistently rank higher, while those with more modest housing costs tend to fare better.

