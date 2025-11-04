print-icon
print-icon

Hawaii Has The Highest Homelessness Rate In America, Mississippi The Lowest

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

There are around 772,000 homeless Americans (nearly 230 for ever 100,000 Americans), according to the last time a point-in-count assessment was done in 2024.

In this visualization, Visual Capitalist's Pallavi Rao, take a look at the highest homelessness rates by state, measured per 100,000 residents.

The data for this visualization comes from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, paired with 2024 population estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau.

⚠️ Caveats: Point-in-time counts were conducted in January, 2024 by local Continuums of Care (CoCs), with latitude in methodology. They risk undercounting unsheltered populations, people couch‑surfing, or those avoiding contact.

High Housing Costs & Homelessness

Hawaii tops the ranking with 805 people experiencing homelessness for every 100,000 residents.

This is more than three times the national average of 227.

RankStateState CodeHomelessness per
100,000 Residents		Overall Homeless Population
1HawaiiHI80511,637
2District of ColumbiaDC8005,616
3New YorkNY795158,019
4OregonOR53522,875
5VermontVT5333,458
6CaliforniaCA474187,084
7MassachusettsMA41129,360
8WashingtonWA39631,554
9AlaskaAK3632,686
10ColoradoCO31418,715
11NevadaNV30910,106
12Rhode IslandRI2202,442
13New MexicoNM2174,631
14IllinoisIL20325,832
15ArizonaAZ19414,737
16MaineME1922,702
17MontanaMT1772,008
18New HampshireNH1592,245
19MinnesotaMN1599,201
20South DakotaSD1451,338
21IdahoID1372,750
22NebraskaNE1362,720
23New JerseyNJ13412,762
24FloridaFL13431,362
25OklahomaOK1335,467
26DelawareDE1291,358
27MissouriMO1177,312
28TennesseeTN1158,280
29KentuckyKY1145,231
30UtahUT1103,869
31GeorgiaGA11012,290
32North DakotaND109865
33PennsylvaniaPA10814,088
34North CarolinaNC10511,626
35West VirginiaWV1011,779
36OhioOH9911,759
37MarylandMD976,069
38MichiganMI969,739
39KansasKS942,793
40ConnecticutCT933,410
41IndianaIN916,285
42ArkansasAR902,783
43TexasTX8927,987
44AlabamaAL894,601
45WyomingWY85501
46WisconsinWI855,049
47South CarolinaSC844,593
48IowaIA812,631
49VirginiaVA817,141
50LouisianaLA753,469
51MississippiMS351,041
N/AU.S.USA227771,480

Washington, D.C. is next at 800, reflecting the high cost of living and limited affordable housing in the nation’s capital.

New York ranks third at 795, driven largely by the concentrated shelter population in New York City.

Together, these three jurisdictions account for nearly 175,000 unhoused individuals.

 

West Coast Living Costs Pressures Push Numbers Higher

Four West Coast states—Oregon, California, Washington, and Alaska—sit firmly in the top 10.

Oregon’s rate has climbed to 535 amid rising rents in Portland, while California’s 187,000 unhoused people represent the largest absolute total in the country.

Seattle’s booming technology sector and limited housing supply help push Washington to nearly 400 per 100,000.

These states share a common thread: home prices that have consistently outpaced wage growth, leaving some residents on the brink of housing insecurity.

📊 Related: Look at the newest data around average house prices in each U.S. state.

Southern and Midwestern States See Lower Rates

At the opposite end of the spectrum, Southern and Midwestern states generally report far lower rates.

Mississippi posts the lowest figure—just 35 people per 100,000—followed by Louisiana (75) and Virginia (81).

Lower housing costs, sprawling land availability, and fewer large metro areas likely contribute to these lower rates, although undercounts in rural regions remain a challenge.

Even populous states such as Texas and Florida fall near the middle of the pack at 89 and 134 respectively, showing that population alone does not dictate homelessness levels.

Overall, the data underscore a powerful link between housing affordability and homelessness. States with soaring rents and tight markets consistently rank higher, while those with more modest housing costs tend to fare better.

For more related coverage, check out The World’s Most Unaffordable Housing Markets on Voronoi, the new app from Visual Capitalist.

Loading recommendations...