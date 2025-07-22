Hello New York, The UK Shows That If You Tax The Rich, They Will Flee

Authored by Mike Shedlock via MishTalk.com,

The UK closed a tax loophole. Guess what. NYC can expect the same.

The Wall Street Journal reports The U.K. Closed a Tax Loophole for the Global Rich. Now They’re Fleeing.

The U.K. is trying to tax the superrich. It’s off to a bumpy start.

“I’m on my way out,” said Bassim Haidar, a Nigerian-born Lebanese businessman who moved here in 2010. “There comes a time when you don’t feel welcome anymore, and it’s time to just start packing and leaving.”

Haidar is one of the estimated 74,000 who used a centuries-old tax loophole, abolished in April, that catered to the global rich. The nondomiciled—or non-dom status, as it is known—allowed foreigners living in the U.K. to pay tax only on what they earned domestically. Profits made abroad were ignored unless brought into the U.K.

Beset by high public debt and crumbling infrastructure, the U.K. hoped eliminating non-doms would bring in about $45 billion by 2030. But instead of paying up, wealthy expats are rushing for the exits, sparking questions about whether the effort will raise any money at all.

The British experiment has laid bare the difficult politics of taxing the rich. Taxing high earners has become a rallying cry on the left as a solution to income inequality and fraying social-safety nets. Low-tax advocates say taxes on the wealthy are counterproductive, driving away job creators and big spenders.

One challenge of taxing the wealthy is that they are highly mobile, with houses around the world, private jets and an army of advisers who can sort out visas and bureaucratic paperwork quickly. Jurisdictions such as Dubai, Italy and Monaco have rolled out the red carpet, offering no taxation or structures similar to the U.K.’s old non-dom status.

Haidar is selling his U.K. properties and plans to leave this summer. He’ll split his time between Dubai and Greece.

Wealthy Britons have been trying to escape the U.K.’s high tax rates for decades. In the 1970s, the Rolling Stones moved to France to avoid taxes, while David Bowie went to Switzerland.

The lucrative non-dom loophole had the opposite effect, drawing rich foreigners to London.

The U.K. always knew that some rich residents would leave because of the tax changes and built that into its forecasts. The U.K.’s independent budget watchdog, the Office for Budget Responsibility, estimated that among a large subset of non-doms, around 12% will move. But it warned this month that departures could be higher and said the U.K.’s “growing reliance on this small and mobile group of taxpayers therefore represents a fiscal risk.”

A report from the Centre for Economics and Business Research, commissioned by the Land of Opportunity campaign, forecast that a higher share of non-doms would leave and suggested the government could lose money if the migration rate tops 25%.