Here's Morningstar's Safe-Withdrawal Rate For 2026 Retirees

Factoring in projected rates for asset-class returns and inflation, Morningstar analysts say the highest "safe" starting withdrawal rate for people retiring in 2026 is 3.9% of portfolio assets. By "safe," Morningstar means this is the highest rate that has a 90% chance of having some money at the end of a 30-year retirement. Depending on the scheme you use for subsequent withdrawals, you may be able to succeed with a higher initial withdrawal rate.

Morningstar calculates the safe initial-withdrawal rate each year. This year's rate is up 20 basis points from last year's 3.7%. It was just 3.3% in 2021. It bears emphasizing that Morningstar's 3.9% rate isn't for anyone at any point in their retirement: It's an initial withdrawal rate for someone just starting to tap a portfolio in 2026, and then planning to increase subsequent withdrawals by the previous year's inflation rate. For example, someone with a million-dollar portfolio would take $39,000 out in the first year. Let's say price-inflation in 2026 is 5%. Next year's withdrawal would be $39,000 x 1.05, or $40,950.

Morningstar's 3.9% rate also assumes an equity allocation between 30% and 50%. "Because of the higher volatility associated with higher equity weightings, boosting stocks detracts from the starting safe withdrawal percentage rather than adds to it," Morningstar says. That equity-weighting dynamic springs from what makes retirement-withdrawal planning so dicey: "sequence of return" risk. It's the chance that dismal returns in the critical first years of retirement put a major dent in your portfolio, increasing your risk of running out of money.

On a 30-year retirement, Morningstar found equity allocations of 30% to 50% support a 3.9% initial withdrawal. However, an 80% equity weighting dropped it to 3.6%, while a 10% stock exposure cut it to 3.7%. Of course, the duration of your retirement -- how long you expect to live -- is another critical factor. Longer retirements lower the initial safe withdrawal rate. At a 50% equity allocation, the safe rate for a 35-year drawdown is 3.5%, and it's just 3.2% for a 40-year retirement.

Morningstar acknowledged that increasing withdrawals every year by the inflation rate is just one of many schemes for planning for retirement income. Calling that method the "base case," the firm also projected a safe initial rate using eight other approaches, each of which comes with its own pros and cons. Two methods were tied at the top, supporting a 5.7% initial "safe" withdrawal rate for a 30-year retirement:

Endowment Method : Borrowing from a spending methodology used by college endowments, this one applies a percentage withdrawal rate to the portfolio's average value over time . Morningstar used a 10-year average. At first though, it used the value as of the end of the last year before retirement. With each year into retirement, it added another year to the average, until eventually hitting 10 years and using a 10-year look-back from that point on.

Borrowing from a spending methodology used by college endowments, this one . Morningstar used a 10-year average. At first though, it used the value as of the end of the last year before retirement. With each year into retirement, it added another year to the average, until eventually hitting 10 years and using a 10-year look-back from that point on. Constant Percentage Method: If you're wary of trying to teach complex methods to a spouse who may outlive you, this method shines in its simplicity, as it calculates each year's withdrawal by applying a never-changing rate to the value of the portfolio at year-end. Morningstar put in a floor: Even if the calculation suggests otherwise, the retiree doesn't withdraw less than 90% of the very first withdrawal.

Retirement-income planning relies heavily on assumptions on a host of variables. Morningstar's calculations from year to year are driven in large part by the firm's expectations for 30-year returns on various asset classes, as well as a projected inflation rate over that horizon. Here are the 30-year return assumptions baked into Morningstar's 3.9% base case:

US Large Growth: 8.58%

US Large Value: 8.74%

US Small Growth: 10.23%

US Small Value: 12.69%

Foreign Stocks: 9.36%

US Investment-Grade Bond: 4.64%

Foreign Bond: 4.68%

Cash / US T-Bill: 2.92%

Inflation: 2.46%

We'd also note that your spending patterns aren't likely to be uniform over your retirement. Many financial planners break retirement into three conceptual phases, calling the first one "Go-Go," as active, relatively healthy, younger retirees live it up, indulge in frequent travel and restaurant dining, and equip themselves with new leisure goods. Next comes "Slow-Go," where retirees are still up and about, but maybe less adventurous and more satisfied with their possessions. Then, typically in the 80s or 90s, they reach "No-Go," where they're much more prone to staying close to home -- if not confined there -- and spending much less on themselves. (Long-term care expenses can be a wild card here.)

You can dive deeper into Morningstar's methods here. At the bottom of the top-line report, you can request a far more detailed, 54-page treatment of the topic, with elaborations on nine different retirement income methodologies.