Here's Where Electricity Prices Jumped The Most In America

Electricity prices are becoming one of the fastest-rising household expenses in parts of America.

Using data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), this map, via Visual Capitalist's Dorothy Neufeld, shows how residential electricity prices changed across all 50 states over the past year.

The differences are striking. Washington D.C. saw electricity prices surge 23% year over year, over two times the national average increase of 10%, while several states in the West saw little change or outright declines.

Much of the pressure is being driven by rising grid investment costs and growing electricity demand, including from AI-related data center expansion in some regions.

Electricity Price Growth by State

The following table shows the annual change in average residential electricity prices by state in March 2026.

Rank State Annual Change in Residential Electricity Prices

Mar 2026 1 District of Columbia 22.5% 2 New Jersey 18.2% 3 New Hampshire 18.0% 4 Maryland 17.2% 5 Ohio 16.6% 6 Virginia 14.5% 7 Washington 14.1% 8 Pennsylvania 13.6% 9 Montana 13.0% 10 Tennessee 12.8% 11 Kentucky 12.7% 12 Idaho 12.4% 13 New York 12.2% 14 South Dakota 12.1% 15 Missouri 11.9% 16 Nebraska 11.9% 17 Mississippi 11.3% 18 Colorado 11.3% 19 Oklahoma 9.6% 20 Michigan 9.6% 21 Wyoming 9.5% 22 Indiana 8.8% 23 Louisiana 8.4% 24 Arkansas 8.3% 25 North Carolina 8.1% 26 Vermont 7.7% 27 South Carolina 7.7% 28 North Dakota 7.6% 29 Iowa 7.5% 30 Illinois 7.5% 31 Texas 7.3% 32 Kansas 7.0% 33 Utah 6.3% 34 Wisconsin 5.9% 35 Delaware 5.6% 36 Alaska 5.4% 37 Alabama 3.6% 38 West Virginia 3.0% 39 Arizona 3.0% 40 Hawaii 2.7% 41 California 2.7% 42 Georgia 2.2% 43 New Mexico 0.2% 44 Maine 0.2% 45 Massachusetts 0.1% 46 Minnesota -0.1% 47 Florida -1.5% 48 Oregon -1.8% 49 Nevada -1.8% 50 Connecticut -6.2% 51 Rhode Island -7.4% -- 🇺🇸 U.S. Average 10.2%

Where Electricity Bills Are Surging the Most

Electricity prices climbed significantly across much of America over the past year, but the increases varied significantly by region.

Several Mid-Atlantic and Northeastern states recorded some of the nation’s largest increases. Washington D.C. saw prices rise 23%, while New Jersey and New Hampshire both posted gains of 18%. Maryland followed at 17%.

For households in the hardest-hit states, electricity bills are becoming a larger budget concern. Unlike many consumer purchases, electricity is a recurring necessity, meaning even moderate price increases can quickly add up over a year.

Why Utility Costs Are Climbing Nationwide

Electricity prices are rising as America’s power grid faces growing strain from aging infrastructure and surging demand.

Utilities are investing billions into grid upgrades, transmission networks, and wildfire prevention projects, while electricity demand is accelerating due to AI data centers, population growth, and the shift toward electric vehicles and electric heating systems.

AI-related data center growth is becoming a major source of new electricity demand. In Maryland, for example, Amazon Web Services recently expanded its data center operations as utilities across the region race to keep up with rising power needs.

In PJM Interconnection—the largest U.S. power market serving 13 Eastern states and Washington D.C.—wholesale electricity prices surged 76% year over year in early 2026 as data center demand accelerated. Analysts warned many of those costs could ultimately be passed on to households through higher utility bills.

America’s Growing Electricity Divide

The map highlights a widening regional split in electricity costs. Many Mid-Atlantic and Northeastern states experienced double-digit price increases, while parts of the West saw relatively stable prices or outright declines.

Rhode Island recorded the largest drop in electricity prices at -7%, followed by Connecticut at -6%. Oregon and Nevada both saw prices fall 2% over the past year.

The differences reflect how electricity markets vary widely across the U.S., with regional fuel mixes, grid investment needs, regulatory structures, and demand growth all shaping local utility costs.

As AI data centers, electrification, and grid expansion reshape power demand, utility costs are starting to diverge sharply between regions. For consumers, electricity is increasingly shifting from a stable household expense into a more volatile and regionally uneven cost burden.

To learn more about this topic, check out this graphic showing the number of data centers by country.