Home Ownership Rates Across Europe Vary Dramatically

Although the size, construction, and quality of homes vary across Europe, housing affordability remains a widespread challenge throughout the region.

In this graphic, Visual Capitalist's Bruno Venditti visualizes the homeownership rate in select European countries in 2023, according to Statista.

Housing Supply

At the top of our ranking, Albania has a homeownership rate of 96% among adults.

It’s possible to buy a two-bedroom apartment with 100m² in the capital of the Balkan country, Tirana, for €287,000 ($315,000).

In contrast, only 42% of people own property in Switzerland. A similar-sized apartment in Zurich costs around CHF 1,095,000 ($1.28 million).

Country Homeownership Rate (%) 🇦🇱 Albania 96 🇷🇴 Romania 96 🇸🇰 Slovakia 94 🇷🇸 Serbia 92 🇭🇷 Croatia 91 🇲🇪 Montenegro 91 🇭🇺 Hungary 91 🇱🇹 Lithuania 89 🇵🇱 Poland 87 🇧🇬 Bulgaria 86 🇲🇰 North Macedonia 86 🇱🇻 Latvia 83 🇪🇪 Estonia 81 🇳🇴 Norway 79 🇵🇹 Portugal 76 🇨🇿 Czechia 76 🇪🇸 Spain 75 🇸🇮 Slovenia 75 🇮🇹 Italy 75 🇲🇹 Malta 75 🇧🇪 Belgium 72 🇳🇱 Netherlands 70 🇬🇷 Greece 70 🇮🇪 Ireland 69 🇫🇮 Finland 69 🇪🇺 European Union (27) 69 🇨🇾 Cyprus 69 🇱🇺 Luxembourg 68 🇬🇧 United Kingdom 65 🇸🇪 Sweden 65 🇫🇷 France 63 🇩🇰 Denmark 60 🇹🇷 Turkey 57 🇦🇹 Austria 54 🇩🇪 Germany 48 🇨🇭 Switzerland 42

With growing populations in major cities, rising construction costs present a challenge for housing supply.

The rental market is another factor in the equation.

As reported by Statista, countries with more mature rental markets, such as France, Germany, the UK, and Switzerland, tend to have lower homeownership rates.

Over the past few years, the share of homeowners among the population of all 27 European countries has remained relatively stable. On average, EU countries have a homeownership rate of 69%.

