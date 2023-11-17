Housing Starts & Permits Unexpectedly Jump In October Despite Homebuilder Sentiment Slump

Hot on the heels of yesterday's ongoing slump in NAHB Homebuilder Sentiment, housing starts and building permits were expected to decline in October (as mortgage rates roared higher). But... both permits and starts rose MoM in October, +1.1% MoM and +1.9% MoM respectively (vs -1.4% MoM and -0.6% MoM expected respectively).

However, September's 7.0% MoM jump in Starts was downwardly revised to just +3.1% MoM and Permits revised down from -4.4% to -4.5% MoM.

Source: Bloomberg

Even with the revisions, the SAARs both increased modestly in October, but remain in a downtrend overall since their peak at the end of 2021...

Source: Bloomberg

Under the hood all segments increased in October with single-family permits rising for the 10th straight month, and multi-family unit starts rising most since May...

Source: Bloomberg

Given the decline in Starts and Completions, how are residential construction jobs holding up so well?

Source: Bloomberg

Finally, given the NAHB sentiment, it would appear build permits are set to keep falling...

Source: Bloomberg

And, judging by mortgage rates (with a 2mo lag), things can't hold up for much longer without homebuilder subsidies crushing profitability...

Source: Bloomberg

Is this good news for The Fed? More supply of houses 'disinflating home prices'? We'll see.