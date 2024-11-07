How American Households Have Changed Over The Last 65 Years

The composition of American households has shifted significantly since 1960 as fewer people have kids and the scale of economic resources has declined.

Today, the number of households without kids exceeds those with kids, a trend that first emerged in 2014. In addition, single-person households have broadly continued to incline, reaching 29% of the total last year. This figure has more than doubled over the past six decades.

This graphic, via Visual Capitalist's Dorothy Neufeld, shows the composition of American households over time, based on data from the Census Bureau via USAFacts.

Over Half of Households in the U.S. Don’t Have Kids

Below, we show the makeup of U.S. households from 1960 to 2023 at a time of rising costs, record home prices, and low fertility rates:

Year Married

No Kids Single

No Kids Married

Parents Single

Parents Other 2023 29.4% 29.0% 17.9% 7.4% 16.3% 2022 29.0% 28.9% 17.8% 8.1% 16.2% 2021 29.5% 28.2% 18.0% 8.1% 16.2% 2020 30.1% 28.2% 18.4% 7.7% 15.6% 2019 29.7% 28.4% 18.5% 7.9% 15.5% 2018 29.3% 28.0% 18.7% 8.3% 15.6% 2017 29.4% 27.9% 18.7% 8.4% 15.5% 2016 29.0% 28.1% 18.9% 8.7% 15.2% 2015 28.9% 28.0% 19.3% 8.8% 15.1% 2014 29.0% 27.7% 19.4% 8.9% 14.9% 2013 28.9% 27.4% 19.5% 9.1% 15.1% 2012 29.1% 27.4% 19.6% 9.3% 14.6% 2011 28.8% 27.5% 20.1% 9.1% 14.4% 2010 28.8% 26.7% 20.9% 9.1% 14.5% 2009 29.0% 27.0% 21.4% 9.0% 13.6% 2008 28.4% 27.5% 21.6% 9.0% 13.5% 2007 28.3% 26.8% 22.5% 9.1% 13.2% 2006 28.1% 26.6% 22.7% 9.2% 13.3% 2005 28.3% 26.6% 22.9% 9.1% 13.2% 2004 28.5% 26.4% 23.0% 9.1% 13.0% 2003 28.2% 26.4% 23.3% 9.0% 13.0% 2002 28.3% 26.3% 23.6% 9.1% 12.7% 2001 28.3% 26.1% 24.0% 8.7% 13.0% 2000 28.7% 25.5% 24.1% 8.9% 12.7% 1999 28.6% 25.6% 24.1% 9.2% 12.5% 1998 28.3% 25.7% 24.6% 9.3% 12.1% 1997 28.2% 25.1% 24.8% 9.5% 12.3% 1996 28.8% 25.0% 25.0% 9.3% 11.9% 1995 28.9% 25.0% 25.5% 9.1% 11.5% 1994 29.0% 24.3% 25.8% 9.2% 11.7% 1993 29.4% 24.4% 25.6% 8.9% 11.6% 1992 29.3% 25.1% 25.5% 8.7% 11.4% 1991 29.4% 25.0% 25.9% 8.5% 11.2% 1990 29.8% 24.6% 26.3% 8.3% 11.0% 1989 29.5% 24.5% 26.6% 8.2% 11.2% 1988 29.7% 24.0% 27.0% 8.0% 11.2% 1987 30.1% 23.6% 27.5% 8.1% 10.7% 1986 29.7% 23.9% 27.8% 8.0% 10.5% 1985 30.1% 23.7% 27.9% 8.0% 10.3% 1984 30.2% 23.4% 28.5% 7.9% 10.0% 1983 30.4% 22.9% 29.0% 7.7% 9.9% 1982 30.1% 23.2% 29.3% 7.8% 9.6% 1981 29.6% 23.0% 30.3% 7.6% 9.5% 1980 29.9% 22.7% 30.9% 7.5% 9.0% 1979 29.9% 22.2% 31.7% 7.6% 8.5% 1978 29.9% 22.0% 32.4% 7.6% 8.2% 1977 30.5% 20.9% 33.6% 7.1% 7.9% 1976 30.4% 20.6% 34.5% 7.0% 7.6% 1975 30.6% 19.6% 35.4% 6.9% 7.5% 1974 30.8% 19.1% 36.2% 6.4% 7.5% 1973 30.6% 18.5% 37.2% 6.1% 7.5% 1972 30.4% 18.3% 38.2% 5.9% 7.2% 1971 30.6% 17.7% 38.7% 5.7% 7.3% 1970 30.3% 17.1% 40.3% 5.2% 7.1% 1969 30.5% 16.7% 40.4% 5.2% 7.3% 1968 30.6% 16.1% 40.9% 5.0% 7.3% 1967 30.6% 15.5% 41.6% 4.9% 7.4% 1966 30.8% 15.6% 41.6% 4.7% 7.4% 1965 30.1% 15.0% 42.5% 4.8% 7.6% 1964 30.1% 13.9% 43.5% 4.7% 7.8% 1963 30.0% 13.6% 44.0% 4.7% 7.8% 1962 30.3% 13.6% 43.4% 4.5% 8.0% 1961 30.1% 13.3% 43.9% 4.4% 8.3% 1960 30.1% 13.1% 44.2% 4.4% 8.1%

Other represents households with unmarried partners, roommates, or adult relatives.

In 1960, the share of U.S. households that consisted of married parents was 44.2%, which has since dropped by half as of 2023.

More Americans today are delaying or forgoing marriage altogether, with just 20% of women and 23% of men aged 25 being married—the lowest on record. Projections indicate that by 2050, one-third of Americans aged 45 may remain unmarried.

Meanwhile, households consisting of single parents or individuals living alone have doubled over this period, coinciding with the U.S. fertility rate falling to a historic low of 1.6 children per woman in 2023, well below the 2.1 replacement level needed for population stability.

Personal preference plays a significant role in changing attitudes toward parenthood. Among Americans under 50 without children, 57% said they simply didn’t want kids, while 44% preferred to focus on other priorities. Financial concerns also weighed heavily, with 36% citing the cost of raising children—three times the rate among childless people over 50.

Last year, just 16% of homes in America were considered affordable as mortgage rates more than doubled since 2021. This represents a sharp decline from 2013, when 50% of homes were affordable—a shift that is likely shaping household dynamics as rising costs influence Americans’ future choices.

