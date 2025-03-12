How Many Dollars Exist Per American?

In this chart, Visual Capitalist's Pallavi Rao explores a what-if scenario. How much money would each American get if divided equally?

First, we had to approximate a figure for all of America’s money. This data comes from the Federal Reserve, which tracks M2 money supply in the country.

M2 money supply includes cash, savings, time deposits, and money market funds held in the country. It does not include stocks, real estate, or other investments.

America’s population figures are sourced from the Census Bureau, with the estimate for July, 2025 used for this graphic.

Each American Resident Would Get $63,000 If Divided Equally

Nearly $22 trillion dollars divided amongst 340 million American residents yields around $63,000 for each person.

What can be bought with that?

Depending on priorities, any one of these things:

A new car (like the 2025 Ford F-150 Lariat)

Around 10 years worth of groceries

A four-year undergraduate degree from a state university (tuition only)

A down payment on a $300,000 house

Perhaps more interesting is that this same arithmetic for dividing all the world’s money yields only $15,000 per person.

This is because the U.S. accounts for almost 20% of the global money supply with only 4% of the population.

Want to see this same what-if scenario play out with other metrics? Check out: Dividing All the World’s Gold Equally for more fun facts.