How Much Do Americans Spend On Groceries In Each State

Since August 2020, prices for “food at home” (groceries) have increased by 20% according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the steepest inflation seen since the 1970s.

On average, American households are paying about $270 per week ($1,080 a month) for groceries, according to Delish, which sourced their findings from the latest Census Bureau estimates.

But how does this change across the country? From the same source, Visuali Capitalist's Pallavi Rao maps the weekly grocery bill for an American household by each state. Figures are rounded.

Ranked: U.S. States by Weekly Grocery Bills

Hawaii and Alaska, the two non-mainland states, have the highest grocery costs for an average American household: both topping $300 a week, or about $1,200 a month.

Shipping is the primary reason for driving up prices, and neither state produces enough food locally to offset the import costs.

Rank State State Code Weekly Spend 1 Hawaii HI $334 2 Alaska AK $329 3 California CA $298 4 Nevada NV $295 5 Mississippi MS $291 6 Washington WA $288 7 Florida FL $287 8 New Mexico NM $286 9 Texas TX $286 10 Louisiana LA $283 11 Colorado CO $280 12 Oklahoma OK $279 13 Georgia GA $278 14 Utah UT $278 15 New Jersey NJ $275 16 Alabama AL $272 17 Arizona AZ $272 18 Massachusetts MA $272 19 Tennessee TN $270 20 Illinois IL $269 21 Connecticut CT $266 22 Maryland MD $266 23 New York NY $266 24 North Carolina NC $266 25 North Dakota ND $265 26 Arkansas AR $261 27 Virginia VA $260 28 Idaho ID $258 29 Rhode Island RI $256 30 South Dakota SD $256 31 Kentucky KY $255 32 Washington, D.C. DC $255 33 Ohio OH $254 34 South Carolina SC $254 35 Wyoming WY $254 36 Kansas KS $251 37 Minnesota MN $251 38 Maine ME $250 39 Oregon OR $249 40 Pennsylvania PA $249 41 Vermont VT $249 42 Delaware DE $246 43 Montana MT $246 44 Missouri MO $244 45 Indiana IN $239 46 New Hampshire NH $239 47 West Virginia WV $239 48 Michigan MI $236 49 Nebraska NE $235 50 Iowa IA $227 51 Wisconsin WI $221 N/A National Average $270

For what it’s worth, Alaskans pay very low taxes (no income, nor inheritance tax, and a very low sales tax) so the higher grocery bill may be far more affordable than other states with lower bills.

Meanwhile, the Midwest has some of the lowest grocery costs across the country. These state economies are often tied to farming and food production, helping keep grocery prices down.

There is some correlation between places (like California, Washington, and New York) with higher grocery prices, and, well, higher prices generally—where $100 doesn’t go as far as it does in the rest of the country.

However, in Mississippi, New Mexico, and Arizona—where living costs are lower—food prices remain in the top half of the ranking. This indicates a greater financial strain for food despite lower overall living expenses.

