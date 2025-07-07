How Much Revenue Do Tech Giants Earn Per Employee?

Which tech companies are generating the most profit per employee?

In this graphic, Visual Capitalist's Marcus Lu visualized 22 major tech companies by revenue per employee in 2024, highlighting the efficiency of business models that monetize user-generated content.

The data for this visualization comes from Multiples.

Revenue per Employee Leaders

OnlyFans, Valve, and YouTube are the top three leaders in this dataset. All three are digital platforms that have successfully scaled up with a relatively small workforce.

OnlyFans has 51-200 employees according to LinkedIn, while Valve operates Steam, the world’s largest PC gaming platform, with a workforce of just 350 people. YouTube has the largest headcount of the three, with 7,173 employees as of January 2024.

By leveraging user-generated content (OnlyFans and YouTube) or digital distribution strategies (Valve), these companies differ from traditional companies that rely on labor-intensive operations.

The Origins of OnlyFans

OnlyFans was founded in 2016 by British entrepreneur Tim Stokely as a subscription-based platform where creators could monetize content directly from fans, initially targeting fitness influencers and lifestyle personalities.

The platform’s growth accelerated during the COVID-19 pandemic, and has become extremely popular in the adult entertainment industry.

In 2018, Stokely sold 75% of OnlyFans’ parent company to Ukranian-American billionaire Leonid Radvinsky, and later stepped down as its CEO in 2021.

