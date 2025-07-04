How To Obtain REAL Independence... Minimizing The State's Ability To Coerce You

Authored by Nick Giambruno via InternationalMan.com,

Every July 4, Americans have less independence to celebrate...

Although the country’s founding ideals enshrined individual sovereignty, those principles have become little more than ancient history in practice today.

As Independence Day rolls around, it’s worth asking a serious question:

What does real independence look like - and how can you actually achieve it?

Let’s start by defining what it doesn’t look like:

A pile of taxes on every corner: income tax, sales tax, property tax, capital gains tax, estate tax—the list goes on.

Speech increasingly policed by “hate speech” laws and vague restrictions.

Mass surveillance through corporate-government partnerships, like Palantir’s work with federal agencies.

Travel restrictions, both international and domestic.

Legal tender laws, which force people to use rapidly debasing government confetti as money

The looming threat of Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs), which can be programmed and controlled.

Endless foreign wars with no clear objective or benefit to the average citizen.

Systematic erosion of the Bill of Rights.

An ever-growing web of mandates, regulations, and bureaucratic red tape.

A politicized justice system that applies the law selectively.

An out-of-control federal debt burden and exploding interest expense, now consuming a massive share of tax revenue.

Persistent inflation and ongoing currency debasement, steadily eroding the value of your savings and income.

And that’s just a partial list.

Here’s the bottom line:

It doesn’t matter which party is in power. They are all headed in the same direction, albeit at different speeds.

The state will continue to squeeze your finances and tighten its grip over your choices. More taxes, more surveillance, more rules, fewer rights. That’s the trendline.

So what can you do?

You protect yourself with “Freedom Insurance.”

Most people have medical, life, fire, and car insurance.

Of course, you hope you never have to use these policies, but you have them anyway. They give you peace of mind and protect you if and when the worst does happen.

Think of international diversification as the ultimate insurance policy against an out-of-control government. I call it Freedom Insurance.

International diversification is a time-tested route to true freedom.

For centuries, wealthy families have used international strategies to protect their money and freedom. Now, thanks to modern technology, you can do the same—without needing to be a billionaire or even leave home.

You can start by:

Buying physical gold and silver – timeless, global assets that no central bank can print into oblivion.

Opening foreign bank accounts – spreading risk and gaining access to sounder financial institutions.

Acquiring foreign real estate – a tangible asset outside your home government’s jurisdiction.

Getting a second passport – your ultimate exit strategy if things take a turn for the worse.

Diversifying your income streams internationally – earn from clients, investments, or ventures in multiple countries. Better still, route this income through offshore structures in favorable jurisdictions.

Moving your digital footprint abroad – host your email, websites, and cloud data in privacy-respecting countries.

None of this is particularly difficult. It just takes some foresight and initiative.

These are all necessary steps to ensure your personal and financial freedom to the maximum extent in the coming chaos.

That’s how you declare your own personal independence.

When you’re no longer fully dependent on any single country for your money, rights, or future, it becomes very difficult for any one government to control you.

And when you reach that point, you’ll finally understand what real independence feels like.

So, how do you go about doing it?

If you’re serious about minimizing the state’s ability to coerce you—and you understand that “hope” is not a strategy—then it’s time to take the next step toward actionable independence.

Securing a second passport is one of the smartest moves you can make. It’s your ultimate Plan B—your legal escape hatch in an increasingly unstable world.

To help you navigate this process, we’re offering a free, in-depth guide: How to Get a Second Passport… the Easiest Option for You. This report breaks down the most accessible options, explains the costs involved, and highlights which paths are most popular and why. If you’re even thinking about international diversification, you need to read this first.

The world is heading toward crisis. Your ability to move freely—and protect yourself financially—may soon depend on the actions you take today. Click here to download the free report now.