How Social Security Has Evolved

Authored by Tom Margenau via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

I continually remind my readers that they shouldn’t worry too much when they read or hear reports of Social Security’s imminent collapse. Once Congress works up the nerve to deal with the issue (and once the American people accept the fact that the program needs reform), they will get around to passing amendments to the Social Security laws that will keep the program solvent for generations to come. (If you want to learn more about possible reforms to Social Security, spend 15 bucks and get my little guidebook called “Social Security: Simple and Smart.”)

Almost every year since the Social Security Act was passed in 1935, there have been amendments to that original law. Everett Collection/Shutterstock

And here is something else you should know. Change is nothing new to Social Security. Almost every year since the Social Security Act was passed in 1935, there have been amendments to that original law. For many years, they have been simply minor technical adjustments. But some years, they include major changes to the program. Here is a brief summary of how the Social Security program has evolved over the years.

The Social Security Act of 1935

The original law provided benefits only for a retired worker age 65 or older.

The 1939 Social Security Amendments

Even before the first monthly benefits were paid in 1940, these amendments added many provisions to the original law. They included benefits for a dependent wife 65 and older and for the minor children of a retiree. They also added the first survivor’s benefits: for a widow age 65 or older; for the minor children of a deceased worker; for a widowed mother of any age caring for those children; and for dependent parents of a deceased worker.

The 1950 Social Security Amendments

Congress must have realized the 1939 amendments were sexist because this year they added benefits for a dependent husband of a retired woman and for a dependent widower age 65 or older. They also provided benefits for a retiree’s dependent wife of any age as long as she was caring for his minor child. And for the first time, Congress recognized that not all marriages last forever. They included benefits for a divorced or widowed mother caring for the minor child of a deceased worker, but only if she was married at least 20 years.

The 1956 Social Security Amendments

These amendments added a major new Social Security program: disability benefits. This first law offered monthly benefits only for disabled people over age 50. But in a few years, disability benefits were made available to people of all ages. Provisions were also added to pay monthly benefits to disabled adult children of retired, disabled and deceased workers. And for the first time, Congress recognized that not all senior citizens wanted to wait until age 65 to claim benefits. Initially, they offered earlier benefits only to women. They provided reduced retirement benefits for women between the ages of 62 and 64 and reduced spousal benefits for dependent wives and widows between the ages of 62 and 64.

The 1961 Social Security Amendments

Finally, Congress authorized reduced retirement benefits for men. These changes also provided for reduced benefits for dependent widowers between ages 62 and 64.

The 1965 Social Security Amendments

For the first time, benefits were offered to divorced wives if they were at least 62 years old and if they had been married for at least 20 years. (The 1950 amendments had provided benefits only for divorced widows.) The 1965 amendments also added the Medicare program. But Medicare is NOT a Social Security program and an entirely separate funding mechanism was established for these health care benefits, so I am not including Medicare changes in the rest of this column.)

The 1972 Social Security Amendments

The concept of a “delayed retirement bonus” was added for the first time to offer an incentive to workers who wait to file for retirement benefits until beyond age 65. Over the years, this bonus has been liberalized.

The 1977 Social Security Amendments

Congress must have heard women complaining that having to be married to some philandering jerk for 20 years to get some of his Social Security was too long. So this year, they lowered the length of marriage requirement for divorced spouses to 10 years.

1983 Social Security Amendments

When these changes were implemented, the Social Security system was much closer to insolvency than it is today. These amendments bumped up the retirement age from 65 to 67. A minor tax increase was implemented. And Social Security benefit, payments to children over age 18 were eliminated. Also, for the first time, Social Security benefits became taxable.

1996 Social Security Amendments

The earnings penalty provisions were eliminated for anyone over full retirement age and were liberalized for people between the ages of 62 and the FRA. Provisions in these amendments also led to the “file and suspend” and “restricted application” loopholes in the law that allowed some retirees to get unintended benefits out of the program. Those loopholes were finally closed several years ago.