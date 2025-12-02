"I Love Dell" - President Praises Tech Billionaire's Massive Donation To Fund 'Trump Accounts' For Kids

President Trump dropped one of his briefest and most succinct posts on his TruthSocial feed this morning. Just three little words:

"I LOVE DELL"

Trump's praise comes after Michael and Susan Dell announced Tuesday that they have committed $6.25 billion to fund investment accounts for some 25 million American children.

The couple’s unprecedented philanthropic gift will be the largest ever devoted to American children, according to Invest America, a nonprofit advocacy group partnered with the Dells.

“It’s designed to help families feel supported from the start and encourage them to keep saving as their children grow,” Michael Dell, founder and CEO of Dell Technologies, told CNBC in an interview. “We know that when children have accounts like this, they’re much more likely to graduate from high school, from college, buy a home, start a business and less likely to be incarcerated.”

$6.25 billion. 25 million children. $250 each.



Susan and I believe the smartest investment we can make is in children. That’s why we’re so excited to contribute $6.25 billion from our charitable funds to help 25 million children start building a strong financial foundation… pic.twitter.com/4Bcv3RKp0q — Michael Dell 🇺🇸 (@MichaelDell) December 2, 2025

The $6.25 billion gift builds on the Invest America initiative - better known as “Trump accounts” - created earlier this year as part of President Donald Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

Under the program, the government will automatically seed an account with $1,000 for each child born between 2025 and 2028.

As Bloomberg reports, the Dells’ gift will go to the Treasury Department and will fund accounts for an additional 25 million children 10 and under who aren’t already eligible for the government money.

Dell, 60, said he is initially targeting zip codes with median household incomes below $150,000 and expects to reach 80% of US children in that age range.

“We believe that if every child can see a future that’s worth saving for, we’re going to build something far greater than an account,” Dell said in an interview. “We will build hope and opportunity and prosperity for generations to come.”

The money will be invested in diversified, low-cost index funds and won’t be accessible until the child turns 18, at which point it can be withdrawn for expenses such as a college education, home deposit or startup costs.

Assets in Trump accounts are allowed to grow tax-free, though recipients must pay taxes on their gains when the money is withdrawn.

“For us, it’s really an opportunity to give every child a little bit of a start in building their future,” Dell said. Silicon Valley venture capitalist Brad Gerstner launched the Invest America nonprofit in 2023 with the idea of disbursing money to American children to shrink the wealth gap and increase financial literacy.

“The wealth gap has widened, and we haven’t come up with anything tangible to deal with it,” Gerstner, the founder of Altimeter Capital, said in an interview. “This will dramatically alter the fortunes of the people who have been left out and left behind.”

Gerstner said he hopes the accounts will unlock a new way for government, companies and individuals like Dell to invest in children’s futures.