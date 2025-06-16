ICE Raid At Omaha Food Plant Results In Dozens Of Arrests, New Applicants For Open Jobs

Via American Greatness,

The largest federal worksite immigration enforcement raid so far this year in Nebraska, netted dozens of arrests during an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) crackdown on “the large-scale employment of aliens without legal work authorization.”

In an email to NBC News, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) confirmed that 76 individuals were taken into custody by ICE during the June 10 raid.

Some have been deported or transported out of state while others have been taken to the Lincoln County Detention Center.

JUST IN: ICE raided Glenn Valley Foods in Omaha, arresting over 100 illegal immigrants



It’s the largest workplace operation in Nebraska since Trump took office, with many using fake or stolen identities pic.twitter.com/LTP6DoYS14 — Unlimited L's (@unlimited_ls) June 10, 2025

NBC reports Lincoln County Sheriff Jerome Kramer said that none of the detainees are “violent offenders” and that many would be able to receive help to “complete the process to correct their work status and reunite them with families or employers.”

Facing the loss of nearly half his workforce, Glenn Valley Foods company president Chad Hartmann lamented last week that “there’s no playbook” on how to move forward with so many open positions.

Within two days, however, the company’s waiting room was filled with legal workers, eager to apply for the jobs needing to be filled.

So…immigration enforcement leads to a rush of applicants for those jobs from…American citizens! pic.twitter.com/9WMq6TzqQQ — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) June 16, 2025

Hartmann says his company has used the E-Verify system in their hiring process but that an agency official described the system as flawed and easy to cheat.

ICE described last week’s raid as a part of ongoing investigations into identity fraud and unlawful employment practices.