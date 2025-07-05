This Is The Income A Family Needs To Be Middle Class, By State

Across the United States, what qualifies as “middle class” varies widely depending on where you live.

This map, via Visual Capitalist's Bruno Venditti, breaks down the median household income for each U.S. state, revealing sharp contrasts in earning power. It provides a snapshot of where families may feel more or less financially secure based on local income benchmarks.

The data for this visualization comes from SmartAsset.

Editor’s note: This map uses median household income as a simple indicator of the middle class in each state. True middle class status typically spans a range of incomes.

Top Earners Cluster in the Northeast

Maryland, Washington D.C., and Massachusetts lead the nation with household incomes at or above $90,000. High concentrations of federal jobs, tech firms, and elite educational institutions contribute to these numbers. According to Pew Research Center, these regions also report strong access to health care and education, reinforcing higher cost-of-living dynamics.

Rank State Median Household Income 1 Maryland $90,203 2 District Of Columbia $90,088 3 Massachusetts $89,645 4 New Jersey $89,296 5 New Hampshire $88,465 6 Washington $87,820 7 California $85,388 8 Utah $84,131 9 Virginia $83,848 10 Connecticut $83,771 11 Colorado $82,067 12 Alaska $81,818 13 Minnesota $80,774 14 Oregon $77,305 15 Illinois $76,384 16 Hawaii $76,285 17 New York $74,314 18 Georgia $74,063 19 Rhode Island $74,008 20 Wisconsin $73,014 21 Nevada $72,618 22 Pennsylvania $71,412 23 Arizona $71,033 24 Michigan $69,965 25 North Dakota $69,478 26 Texas $69,430 27 North Carolina $67,671 28 Delaware $67,016 29 Iowa $66,122 30 Missouri $65,795 31 South Dakota $64,956 32 Indiana $64,806 33 Florida $64,666 34 Nebraska $64,573 35 Kansas $64,362 36 South Carolina $63,718 37 Ohio $61,891 38 Maine $61,489 39 Montana $59,955 40 Tennessee $59,862 41 Oklahoma $59,071 42 Wyoming $58,845 43 Louisiana $58,833 44 Vermont $58,654 45 Idaho $58,208 46 Alabama $55,771 47 Kentucky $54,942 48 New Mexico $54,076 49 Arkansas $52,664 50 West Virginia $49,170 51 Mississippi $47,519

The South Continues to Lag Behind

Southern states like Mississippi, and Alabama have the lowest median household incomes, under $54,000. Economic mobility in these regions is often hindered by lower investment in public infrastructure and education. As Brookings notes, many Southern states also experience higher poverty rates and limited access to high-paying industries.

States with Growing Incomes

Several states in the West and Midwest—including Oregon, and Utah—are emerging with stronger income levels, typically in the $70,000-$80,000 range.

