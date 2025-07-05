print-icon
This Is The Income A Family Needs To Be Middle Class, By State

by Tyler Durden
Across the United States, what qualifies as “middle class” varies widely depending on where you live.

This map, via Visual Capitalist's Bruno Venditti, breaks down the median household income for each U.S. state, revealing sharp contrasts in earning power. It provides a snapshot of where families may feel more or less financially secure based on local income benchmarks.

The data for this visualization comes from SmartAsset.

Editor’s note: This map uses median household income as a simple indicator of the middle class in each state. True middle class status typically spans a range of incomes.

Top Earners Cluster in the Northeast

Maryland, Washington D.C., and Massachusetts lead the nation with household incomes at or above $90,000. High concentrations of federal jobs, tech firms, and elite educational institutions contribute to these numbers. According to Pew Research Center, these regions also report strong access to health care and education, reinforcing higher cost-of-living dynamics.

RankStateMedian Household Income
1Maryland$90,203
2District Of Columbia$90,088
3Massachusetts$89,645
4New Jersey$89,296
5New Hampshire$88,465
6Washington$87,820
7California$85,388
8Utah$84,131
9Virginia$83,848
10Connecticut$83,771
11Colorado$82,067
12Alaska$81,818
13Minnesota$80,774
14Oregon$77,305
15Illinois$76,384
16Hawaii$76,285
17New York$74,314
18Georgia$74,063
19Rhode Island$74,008
20Wisconsin$73,014
21Nevada$72,618
22Pennsylvania$71,412
23Arizona$71,033
24Michigan$69,965
25North Dakota$69,478
26Texas$69,430
27North Carolina$67,671
28Delaware$67,016
29Iowa$66,122
30Missouri$65,795
31South Dakota$64,956
32Indiana$64,806
33Florida$64,666
34Nebraska$64,573
35Kansas$64,362
36South Carolina$63,718
37Ohio$61,891
38Maine$61,489
39Montana$59,955
40Tennessee$59,862
41Oklahoma$59,071
42Wyoming$58,845
43Louisiana$58,833
44Vermont$58,654
45Idaho$58,208
46Alabama$55,771
47Kentucky$54,942
48New Mexico$54,076
49Arkansas$52,664
50West Virginia$49,170
51Mississippi$47,519

The South Continues to Lag Behind

Southern states like Mississippi, and Alabama have the lowest median household incomes, under $54,000. Economic mobility in these regions is often hindered by lower investment in public infrastructure and education. As Brookings notes, many Southern states also experience higher poverty rates and limited access to high-paying industries.

States with Growing Incomes

Several states in the West and Midwest—including Oregon, and Utah—are emerging with stronger income levels, typically in the $70,000-$80,000 range.

