This Is The Income Needed To Be Happy In 50 US Cities

How much money does it take before earning more no longer makes people happier? Researchers call this threshold the satiation point, and it varies considerably across the United States.

This graphic, via Visual Capitalist's Niccolo Conte, ranks 50 of the most populous U.S. cities by the annual income at which self-reported life evaluation stops improving, using data from Remitly.

Remitly adapted Purdue University‘s income satiation research by adjusting it for purchasing power and inflation, then scaling the U.S. figure to each metro using Numbeo’s cost-of-living index.

Coastal U.S. Cities Have the Highest Price of Happiness

Nationally, happiness levels off at an estimated annual income of $134,827. In New York City, the threshold rises to $195,969, or 45.3% above the national figure.

New York is followed by Honolulu ($192,441) and San Francisco ($191,266). In all three cities, the estimated income threshold exceeds $190,000 a year.

The table below shows the price of happiness in each of the 50 cities and how each compares with the $134,827 U.S. average:

Rank City State Price of Happiness vs. U.S. Average 1 New York NY $195,969 +45.3% 2 Honolulu HI $192,441 +42.7% 3 San Francisco CA $191,266 +41.9% 4 Seattle WA $176,960 +31.2% 5 Washington DC $171,081 +26.9% 6 San Jose CA $169,317 +25.6% 7 Boston MA $168,925 +25.3% 8 Oakland CA $166,965 +23.8% 9 Berkeley CA $163,634 +21.4% 10 San Diego CA $160,694 +19.2% 11 Anchorage AK $159,715 +18.5% 11 Los Angeles CA $159,715 +18.5% 13 Miami FL $155,795 +15.6% 14 Sacramento CA $155,207 +15.1% 15 Philadelphia PA $154,423 +14.5% 16 New Orleans LA $150,092 +11.3% 17 Jersey City NJ $149,328 +10.8% 18 Chicago IL $148,936 +10.5% 19 Atlanta GA $147,565 +9.4% 20 Portland OR $147,369 +9.3% 21 Denver CO $147,173 +9.2% 22 Dallas TX $142,861 +6.0% 23 Baltimore MD $140,706 +4.4% 24 Phoenix AZ $140,314 +4.1% 25 Buffalo NY $140,118 +3.9% 25 Minneapolis MN $140,118 +3.9% 27 Nashville TN $137,766 +2.2% 28 Pittsburgh PA $137,570 +2.0% 29 Tampa FL $137,178 +1.7% 30 Charlotte NC $136,786 +1.5% 31 Columbus OH $136,002 +0.9% 32 Richmond VA $135,218 +0.3% 32 Orlando FL $135,218 +0.3% 32 Indianapolis IN $135,218 +0.3% 32 Madison WI $135,218 +0.3% 36 Raleigh NC $132,867 -1.5% 37 Oklahoma City OK $132,279 -1.9% 38 Fort Worth TX $131,103 -2.8% 39 Salt Lake City UT $130,711 -3.1% 39 Boise ID $130,711 -3.1% 41 Austin TX $130,123 -3.5% 42 Milwaukee WI $128,751 -4.5% 43 Cleveland OH $127,772 -5.2% 44 Knoxville TN $127,184 -5.7% 45 Jacksonville FL $126,400 -6.3% 46 Tucson AZ $125,420 -7.0% 47 Houston TX $125,224 -7.1% 48 Albuquerque NM $123,852 -8.1% 49 San Antonio TX $123,656 -8.3% 50 Cincinnati OH $122,480 -9.2%

The upper end of the ranking is dominated by coastal cities. California alone claims five of the top 10 spots: San Francisco, San Jose, Oakland, Berkeley, and San Diego. Seattle ($176,960), Washington, D.C. ($171,081), and Boston ($168,925) also rank among the most expensive cities.

Overall, 35 of the 50 cities have income thresholds above the national figure, partly reflecting the higher living costs found in many of America’s largest metropolitan areas.

Where Happiness Costs the Least in America

Cincinnati has the lowest estimated price of happiness in the ranking at $122,480, or 37.5% less than New York. Put another way, reaching income satiation in New York requires about 1.6 times as much income as it does in Cincinnati.

Texas is the most heavily represented state near the affordable end of the ranking. Austin ($130,123), Houston ($125,224), and San Antonio ($123,656) all place in the bottom 10, alongside Albuquerque, Tucson, and Jacksonville. Dallas is the only Texas city in the upper half, ranking 22nd.

The pattern closely tracks broader cost-of-living differences between U.S. metros, which also shape the income needed to live comfortably in U.S. cities. Where housing and everyday expenses are lower, the estimated income required to reach the plateau falls as well.

If you enjoyed today’s post, check out Money Can Buy Happiness After All on Voronoi.