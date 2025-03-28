print-icon
print-icon

This Is The Income Needed To Be Middle Class In Every US State

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

How much do you need to make to be considered middle class in the U.S.? According to research by SmartAsset, that can range from $36,000 to $200,000, depending on where you live.

This graphic, via Visual Capitalist's Bruno Venditti, illustrates the income needed to be considered middle class in every U.S. state. Middle class in this graphic is defined as earning between two-thirds and double the median household income. SmartAsset compiled the data as of February 2025.

To Be Middle Class

The median household income in the U.S. is approximately $75,000, with half of Americans earning less. States with high urbanization and economic activity, like California and New York, tend to have much higher income requirements to count as middle class, while rural states with lower costs, like West Virginia and Arkansas, have lower thresholds.

*   *   * 

Check out this knife at ZH Store:

Anza Tanto Black Micarta... 6.75" overall length. Satisfaction guaranteed or your money back.

 

In Massachusetts, a household needs to earn between $67,000 and $200,000 to be considered middle class. The state has a high cost of living due to expensive housing, high taxes, and strong demand for services. Its economy is driven by industries like technology, healthcare, and education, attracting well-paid professionals and increasing competition for housing, especially in cities like Boston.

StateLower bound on middle class incomeUpper bound on middle class income
Massachusetts$66,565$199,716
New Jersey$66,514$199,562
Maryland$65,779$197,356
New Hampshire$64,552$193,676
California$63,674$191,042
Hawaii$63,542$190,644
Washington$63,064$189,210
Utah$62,274$186,842
Colorado$61,934$185,822
Connecticut$61,104$183,330
Virginia$59,948$179,862
Alaska$57,748$173,262
Minnesota$56,718$170,172
Rhode Island$56,642$169,944
New York$54,725$164,190
Delaware$54,235$162,722
Vermont$54,135$162,422
Illinois$53,532$160,612
Oregon$53,435$160,320
Arizona$51,538$154,630
North Dakota$51,012$153,050
Nevada$50,904$152,728
Texas$50,515$151,560
Idaho$49,956$149,884
Georgia$49,750$149,264
Wisconsin$49,749$149,262
Nebraska$49,722$149,180
Pennsylvania$49,211$147,648
Maine$49,150$147,466
Florida$48,869$146,622
Wyoming$48,272$144,830
South Dakota$47,869$143,620
Iowa$47,617$142,866
Montana$47,198$141,608
North Carolina$47,198$141,608
Kansas$46,884$140,666
Indiana$46,313$138,954
Michigan$46,117$138,366
Missouri$45,692$137,090
South Carolina$45,198$135,608
Ohio$45,175$135,538
Tennessee$45,083$135,262
New Mexico$41,508$124,536
Alabama$41,471$124,424
Oklahoma$41,421$124,276
Kentucky$40,741$122,236
Arkansas$39,129$117,400
Louisiana$38,815$116,458
West Virginia$37,295$111,896
Mississippi$36,132$108,406

Meanwhile, in Mississippi, the minimum household income to be considered middle class is $36,162. Mississippi is one of the cheapest states to live in due to its low housing costs, lower-than-average wages, and relatively low taxes. The cost of goods and services, including groceries, healthcare, and transportation, is also lower than the national average. Additionally, Mississippi has a lower population density and is less of an economic hub compared to wealthier states.

If you enjoyed this post, be sure to check out this graphic, which ranks the income a family needs to live comfortably in every U.S. state.

Loading...