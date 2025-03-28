This Is The Income Needed To Be Middle Class In Every US State
How much do you need to make to be considered middle class in the U.S.? According to research by SmartAsset, that can range from $36,000 to $200,000, depending on where you live.
This graphic, via Visual Capitalist's Bruno Venditti, illustrates the income needed to be considered middle class in every U.S. state. Middle class in this graphic is defined as earning between two-thirds and double the median household income. SmartAsset compiled the data as of February 2025.
The median household income in the U.S. is approximately $75,000, with half of Americans earning less. States with high urbanization and economic activity, like California and New York, tend to have much higher income requirements to count as middle class, while rural states with lower costs, like West Virginia and Arkansas, have lower thresholds.
In Massachusetts, a household needs to earn between $67,000 and $200,000 to be considered middle class. The state has a high cost of living due to expensive housing, high taxes, and strong demand for services. Its economy is driven by industries like technology, healthcare, and education, attracting well-paid professionals and increasing competition for housing, especially in cities like Boston.
|State
|Lower bound on middle class income
|Upper bound on middle class income
|Massachusetts
|$66,565
|$199,716
|New Jersey
|$66,514
|$199,562
|Maryland
|$65,779
|$197,356
|New Hampshire
|$64,552
|$193,676
|California
|$63,674
|$191,042
|Hawaii
|$63,542
|$190,644
|Washington
|$63,064
|$189,210
|Utah
|$62,274
|$186,842
|Colorado
|$61,934
|$185,822
|Connecticut
|$61,104
|$183,330
|Virginia
|$59,948
|$179,862
|Alaska
|$57,748
|$173,262
|Minnesota
|$56,718
|$170,172
|Rhode Island
|$56,642
|$169,944
|New York
|$54,725
|$164,190
|Delaware
|$54,235
|$162,722
|Vermont
|$54,135
|$162,422
|Illinois
|$53,532
|$160,612
|Oregon
|$53,435
|$160,320
|Arizona
|$51,538
|$154,630
|North Dakota
|$51,012
|$153,050
|Nevada
|$50,904
|$152,728
|Texas
|$50,515
|$151,560
|Idaho
|$49,956
|$149,884
|Georgia
|$49,750
|$149,264
|Wisconsin
|$49,749
|$149,262
|Nebraska
|$49,722
|$149,180
|Pennsylvania
|$49,211
|$147,648
|Maine
|$49,150
|$147,466
|Florida
|$48,869
|$146,622
|Wyoming
|$48,272
|$144,830
|South Dakota
|$47,869
|$143,620
|Iowa
|$47,617
|$142,866
|Montana
|$47,198
|$141,608
|North Carolina
|$47,198
|$141,608
|Kansas
|$46,884
|$140,666
|Indiana
|$46,313
|$138,954
|Michigan
|$46,117
|$138,366
|Missouri
|$45,692
|$137,090
|South Carolina
|$45,198
|$135,608
|Ohio
|$45,175
|$135,538
|Tennessee
|$45,083
|$135,262
|New Mexico
|$41,508
|$124,536
|Alabama
|$41,471
|$124,424
|Oklahoma
|$41,421
|$124,276
|Kentucky
|$40,741
|$122,236
|Arkansas
|$39,129
|$117,400
|Louisiana
|$38,815
|$116,458
|West Virginia
|$37,295
|$111,896
|Mississippi
|$36,132
|$108,406
Meanwhile, in Mississippi, the minimum household income to be considered middle class is $36,162. Mississippi is one of the cheapest states to live in due to its low housing costs, lower-than-average wages, and relatively low taxes. The cost of goods and services, including groceries, healthcare, and transportation, is also lower than the national average. Additionally, Mississippi has a lower population density and is less of an economic hub compared to wealthier states.
