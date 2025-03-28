This Is The Income Needed To Be Middle Class In Every US State

How much do you need to make to be considered middle class in the U.S.? According to research by SmartAsset, that can range from $36,000 to $200,000, depending on where you live.

This graphic, via Visual Capitalist's Bruno Venditti, illustrates the income needed to be considered middle class in every U.S. state. Middle class in this graphic is defined as earning between two-thirds and double the median household income. SmartAsset compiled the data as of February 2025.

To Be Middle Class

The median household income in the U.S. is approximately $75,000, with half of Americans earning less. States with high urbanization and economic activity, like California and New York, tend to have much higher income requirements to count as middle class, while rural states with lower costs, like West Virginia and Arkansas, have lower thresholds.

In Massachusetts, a household needs to earn between $67,000 and $200,000 to be considered middle class. The state has a high cost of living due to expensive housing, high taxes, and strong demand for services. Its economy is driven by industries like technology, healthcare, and education, attracting well-paid professionals and increasing competition for housing, especially in cities like Boston.

State Lower bound on middle class income Upper bound on middle class income Massachusetts $66,565 $199,716 New Jersey $66,514 $199,562 Maryland $65,779 $197,356 New Hampshire $64,552 $193,676 California $63,674 $191,042 Hawaii $63,542 $190,644 Washington $63,064 $189,210 Utah $62,274 $186,842 Colorado $61,934 $185,822 Connecticut $61,104 $183,330 Virginia $59,948 $179,862 Alaska $57,748 $173,262 Minnesota $56,718 $170,172 Rhode Island $56,642 $169,944 New York $54,725 $164,190 Delaware $54,235 $162,722 Vermont $54,135 $162,422 Illinois $53,532 $160,612 Oregon $53,435 $160,320 Arizona $51,538 $154,630 North Dakota $51,012 $153,050 Nevada $50,904 $152,728 Texas $50,515 $151,560 Idaho $49,956 $149,884 Georgia $49,750 $149,264 Wisconsin $49,749 $149,262 Nebraska $49,722 $149,180 Pennsylvania $49,211 $147,648 Maine $49,150 $147,466 Florida $48,869 $146,622 Wyoming $48,272 $144,830 South Dakota $47,869 $143,620 Iowa $47,617 $142,866 Montana $47,198 $141,608 North Carolina $47,198 $141,608 Kansas $46,884 $140,666 Indiana $46,313 $138,954 Michigan $46,117 $138,366 Missouri $45,692 $137,090 South Carolina $45,198 $135,608 Ohio $45,175 $135,538 Tennessee $45,083 $135,262 New Mexico $41,508 $124,536 Alabama $41,471 $124,424 Oklahoma $41,421 $124,276 Kentucky $40,741 $122,236 Arkansas $39,129 $117,400 Louisiana $38,815 $116,458 West Virginia $37,295 $111,896 Mississippi $36,132 $108,406

Meanwhile, in Mississippi, the minimum household income to be considered middle class is $36,162. Mississippi is one of the cheapest states to live in due to its low housing costs, lower-than-average wages, and relatively low taxes. The cost of goods and services, including groceries, healthcare, and transportation, is also lower than the national average. Additionally, Mississippi has a lower population density and is less of an economic hub compared to wealthier states.

