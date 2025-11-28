This Is The Income Needed To Join The Top 1% In Every State

What it takes to join the top 1% of earners varies across the United States.

This map, via Visual Capitalist's Bruno Venditti, highlights the income floor required to enter the wealthiest bracket in each state for 2025.

The spread is wide, stretching from over $1 million at the top to barely $400,000 in less wealthy states.

High-paying industries like finance, technology, and professional services cluster in coastal states, pushing top incomes even higher. Meanwhile, states with smaller economies and lower costs of living require far less to reach the elite group.

The data for this visualization comes from SmartAsset. It ranks all 50 states by the annual income required to enter the top 1%, based on tax return data. The table below also includes the number of households in this bracket and the corresponding income floor for the top 5%.

Where You Need the Most to Join the 1%

Connecticut tops the list with a $1,056,996 income floor, making it the only state above the $1 million mark.

Rank State Top 1% of earners # of top 1% returns Top 5% of earners 1 Connecticut $1,056,996 16,917 $362,263 2 Massachusetts $965,170 32,795 $378,434 3 California $905,396 175,045 $353,073 4 New Jersey $901,082 43,042 $367,108 5 New York $891,640 91,840 $307,753 6 Florida $859,381 105,101 $281,811 7 Washington $819,101 35,597 $355,767 8 Colorado $772,989 27,685 $318,659 9 Wyoming $771,369 2,611 $255,320 10 Texas $743,955 128,130 $284,661 11 New Hampshire $735,374 6,796 $311,145 12 Illinois $731,202 56,794 $292,729 13 Nevada $703,713 14,754 $248,739 14 Virginia $701,792 39,103 $314,694 15 North Dakota $695,759 3,431 $272,755 16 Utah $690,548 13,991 $270,645 17 South Dakota $687,190 4,062 $255,851 18 Maryland $677,543 29,040 $304,250 19 Minnesota $671,408 26,423 $285,607 20 Georgia $662,821 46,220 $267,958 21 Montana $656,830 5,101 $251,774 22 Pennsylvania $655,636 58,541 $272,141 23 Arizona $641,262 31,872 $261,362 24 North Carolina $640,783 46,525 $268,730 25 Tennessee $638,299 30,531 $247,765 26 Idaho $627,839 8,145 $249,451 27 Kansas $609,946 12,643 $253,834 28 Nebraska $603,899 8,660 $251,139 29 Rhode Island $603,162 5,224 $258,276 30 Oregon $603,006 19,053 $270,877 31 Alaska $586,381 3,223 $266,499 32 Vermont $583,559 3,123 $249,931 33 South Carolina $580,600 23,203 $241,531 34 Delaware $578,580 4,726 $260,787 35 Wisconsin $566,711 27,293 $242,066 36 Michigan $561,582 45,218 $241,403 37 Hawaii $561,147 6,472 $249,850 38 Missouri $559,043 26,898 $237,461 39 Iowa $554,046 13,821 $241,591 40 Louisiana $551,125 18,593 $225,674 41 Maine $550,936 6,618 $236,338 42 Ohio $550,724 53,103 $232,196 43 Oklahoma $544,679 16,106 $224,074 44 Alabama $532,600 20,185 $226,634 45 Indiana $531,332 30,120 $227,098 46 Arkansas $517,761 12,198 $217,087 47 Kentucky $496,281 18,395 $215,196 48 New Mexico $451,639 9,310 $211,101 49 Mississippi $439,479 11,731 $195,171 50 West Virginia $416,310 7,316 $196,335

Massachusetts ($965,170) and California ($905,396) follow in second and third place, both supported by large, high-skill job markets. States in the Northeast and along the West Coast dominate the top positions due to dense economic activity and elevated earnings in specialized industries.

Middle-Tier States Still Require High Earnings

States like Colorado, Washington, and Virginia sit in the upper-middle tier, requiring between $700,000 and $820,000 to qualify for the top 1%. These states benefit from fast-growing metropolitan areas, strong tech or government-driven employment, and rising household incomes.

Even in energy-focused states such as Wyoming and North Dakota, the income floors exceed $690,000, showing how pockets of high-paying industries influence overall thresholds.

The Most Affordable States for Top 1% Status

At the bottom of the ranking, West Virginia’s $416,310 threshold is the lowest in the country, followed by Mississippi ($439,479) and New Mexico ($451,639). Lower costs of living, smaller urban job markets, and fewer high-paying industry clusters contribute to these more modest thresholds.

