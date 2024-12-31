print-icon
This Is The Income Needed To Join The Top 1% In Every US State

by Tyler Durden
What does it take to join the top 1% of income earners in America?

Well, it depends on where you live. In some states, your annual income needs to crack $1 million to be among the state’s income elite—in others, it takes less than half of that to make the cut.

This graphic, via Visual Capitalist's Bruno Venditti, illustrates the income needed to be in the top 1% of earners in each state.

The data was compiled by SmartAsset as of June 2024.

SmartAsset analyzed 2021 IRS data for individual tax filers.

Figures were adjusted to June 2024 dollars using the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U), U.S. city average series for all items, not seasonally adjusted.

Key Takeaways

  • Nationwide, it takes an income of $787,712 to be in the top 1% of earners.

  • The median U.S. income is approximately $75,000, with half of Americans earning less.

  • Earning over $1 million annually is required to join the top 1% in three states. Connecticut leads with the highest threshold at $1.2 million, followed by Massachusetts at $1.11 million, and California at $1.04 million. Meanwhile, in West Virginia, the threshold is almost a third of Connecticut’s at $420,000.

RankStateIncome of the top 1%
1Connecticut$1,152,254
2Massachusetts$1,113,662
3California$1,035,673
4Washington$989,649
5New Jersey$975,645
6New York$965,645
7Colorado$865,700
8Florida$852,206
9Wyoming$843,121
10New Hampshire$811,098
11Utah$784,233
12Illinois$783,340
13Nevada$777,180
14Texas$762,090
15Virginia$760,610
16Maryland$741,501
17Minnesota$730,096
18South Dakota$727,168
19Montana$715,899
20Idaho$703,997
21Georgia$700,544
22Pennsylvania$696,192
23Arizona$688,934
24North Dakota$684,124
25Oregon$683,170
26Tennessee$678,956
27North Carolina$665,021
28Kansas$651,226
29Rhode Island$650,914
30Nebraska$629,413
31Vermont$623,244
32Alaska$620,783
33Delaware$618,488
34South Carolina$611,219
35Wisconsin$610,435
36Hawaii$609,846
37Michigan$603,834
38Missouri$590,001
39Maine$588,394
40Louisiana$587,399
41Ohio$581,161
42Iowa$571,730
43Alabama$557,334
44Indiana$552,877
45Oklahoma$540,879
46Arkansas$531,692
47Kentucky$513,865
48New Mexico$476,196
49Mississippi$440,744
50West Virginia$420,453

On a global basis, the average salary to hit the top 1% is quite a bit lower: an annual salary of about $65,000 does the trick.

