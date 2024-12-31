This Is The Income Needed To Join The Top 1% In Every US State

What does it take to join the top 1% of income earners in America?

Well, it depends on where you live. In some states, your annual income needs to crack $1 million to be among the state’s income elite—in others, it takes less than half of that to make the cut.

This graphic, via Visual Capitalist's Bruno Venditti, illustrates the income needed to be in the top 1% of earners in each state.

The data was compiled by SmartAsset as of June 2024.

SmartAsset analyzed 2021 IRS data for individual tax filers.

Figures were adjusted to June 2024 dollars using the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U), U.S. city average series for all items, not seasonally adjusted.

Key Takeaways

Nationwide, it takes an income of $787,712 to be in the top 1% of earners.

The median U.S. income is approximately $75,000, with half of Americans earning less.

Earning over $1 million annually is required to join the top 1% in three states. Connecticut leads with the highest threshold at $1.2 million, followed by Massachusetts at $1.11 million, and California at $1.04 million. Meanwhile, in West Virginia, the threshold is almost a third of Connecticut’s at $420,000.

Rank State Income of the top 1% 1 Connecticut $1,152,254 2 Massachusetts $1,113,662 3 California $1,035,673 4 Washington $989,649 5 New Jersey $975,645 6 New York $965,645 7 Colorado $865,700 8 Florida $852,206 9 Wyoming $843,121 10 New Hampshire $811,098 11 Utah $784,233 12 Illinois $783,340 13 Nevada $777,180 14 Texas $762,090 15 Virginia $760,610 16 Maryland $741,501 17 Minnesota $730,096 18 South Dakota $727,168 19 Montana $715,899 20 Idaho $703,997 21 Georgia $700,544 22 Pennsylvania $696,192 23 Arizona $688,934 24 North Dakota $684,124 25 Oregon $683,170 26 Tennessee $678,956 27 North Carolina $665,021 28 Kansas $651,226 29 Rhode Island $650,914 30 Nebraska $629,413 31 Vermont $623,244 32 Alaska $620,783 33 Delaware $618,488 34 South Carolina $611,219 35 Wisconsin $610,435 36 Hawaii $609,846 37 Michigan $603,834 38 Missouri $590,001 39 Maine $588,394 40 Louisiana $587,399 41 Ohio $581,161 42 Iowa $571,730 43 Alabama $557,334 44 Indiana $552,877 45 Oklahoma $540,879 46 Arkansas $531,692 47 Kentucky $513,865 48 New Mexico $476,196 49 Mississippi $440,744 50 West Virginia $420,453

On a global basis, the average salary to hit the top 1% is quite a bit lower: an annual salary of about $65,000 does the trick.

