This Is The Income Needed To Raise A Family In Each US State
Over 13 million families in the U.S. have two children living at home.
This graphic, via Visual Capitalist's Bruno Venditti, illustrates the income needed to raise a family of four in each state. GOBankingRates compiled the data as of December 2024.
Methodology: GOBankingRates analyzed 2023 Consumer Expenditure Survey data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics to estimate annual living expenses for a family of four across all 50 states. Costs included housing, groceries, utilities, healthcare, and transportation.
Hawaii and Massachusetts at the Top
A six-figure household income is required to raise a family of four in 26 states.
High taxes, strict land-use rules, and shipping costs make Hawaii the priciest state for families. The state is followed by Massachusetts and California at the top of the list.
|Rank
|State
|Salary Needed
|1
|Hawaii
|$259K
|2
|Massachusetts
|$200K
|3
|California
|$188K
|4
|New York
|$156K
|5
|Alaska
|$137K
|6
|Maine
|$136K
|7
|New Jersey
|$135K
|8
|Vermont
|$132K
|9
|Oregon
|$132K
|10
|Arizona
|$131K
|11
|Washington
|$131K
|12
|Utah
|$128K
|13
|Connecticut
|$127K
|14
|New Hampshire
|$124K
|15
|Rhode Island
|$123K
|16
|Nevada
|$113K
|17
|Colorado
|$113K
|18
|Florida
|$112K
|19
|Virginia
|$111K
|20
|Idaho
|$107K
|21
|Wisconsin
|$107K
|22
|Delaware
|$107K
|23
|North Carolina
|$105K
|24
|Wyoming
|$101K
|25
|Illinois
|$100K
|26
|South Dakota
|$100K
|27
|Ohio
|$99K
|28
|Maryland
|$99K
|29
|Pennsylvania
|$98K
|30
|South Carolina
|$98K
|31
|Montana
|$97K
|32
|Minnesota
|$97K
|33
|New Mexico
|$96K
|34
|Texas
|$96K
|35
|Louisiana
|$95K
|36
|North Dakota
|$95K
|37
|Georgia
|$95K
|38
|Nebraska
|$94K
|39
|Michigan
|$94K
|40
|Indiana
|$94K
|41
|Kentucky
|$93K
|42
|Tennessee
|$92K
|43
|Missouri
|$92K
|44
|Iowa
|$92K
|45
|Oklahoma
|$91K
|46
|Arkansas
|$88K
|47
|Kansas
|$88K
|48
|Alabama
|$88K
|49
|Mississippi
|$88K
|50
|West Virginia
|$82K
At the bottom, West Virginia, Alabama, and Mississippi are the cheapest states to raise a family. In comparison, a family in Hawaii ($259,000) needs to earn more than three times what a family in West Virginia ($82,000) needs to raise a family of four.
If you enjoyed this post, be sure to check out this graphic, which shows what the average American household’s monthly budget looks like, including savings, taxes, and all other expenditure.