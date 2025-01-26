This Is The Income Needed To Raise A Family In Each US State

Over 13 million families in the U.S. have two children living at home.

This graphic, via Visual Capitalist's Bruno Venditti, illustrates the income needed to raise a family of four in each state. GOBankingRates compiled the data as of December 2024.

Methodology: GOBankingRates analyzed 2023 Consumer Expenditure Survey data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics to estimate annual living expenses for a family of four across all 50 states. Costs included housing, groceries, utilities, healthcare, and transportation.

Hawaii and Massachusetts at the Top

A six-figure household income is required to raise a family of four in 26 states.

High taxes, strict land-use rules, and shipping costs make Hawaii the priciest state for families. The state is followed by Massachusetts and California at the top of the list.

Rank State Salary Needed 1 Hawaii $259K 2 Massachusetts $200K 3 California $188K 4 New York $156K 5 Alaska $137K 6 Maine $136K 7 New Jersey $135K 8 Vermont $132K 9 Oregon $132K 10 Arizona $131K 11 Washington $131K 12 Utah $128K 13 Connecticut $127K 14 New Hampshire $124K 15 Rhode Island $123K 16 Nevada $113K 17 Colorado $113K 18 Florida $112K 19 Virginia $111K 20 Idaho $107K 21 Wisconsin $107K 22 Delaware $107K 23 North Carolina $105K 24 Wyoming $101K 25 Illinois $100K 26 South Dakota $100K 27 Ohio $99K 28 Maryland $99K 29 Pennsylvania $98K 30 South Carolina $98K 31 Montana $97K 32 Minnesota $97K 33 New Mexico $96K 34 Texas $96K 35 Louisiana $95K 36 North Dakota $95K 37 Georgia $95K 38 Nebraska $94K 39 Michigan $94K 40 Indiana $94K 41 Kentucky $93K 42 Tennessee $92K 43 Missouri $92K 44 Iowa $92K 45 Oklahoma $91K 46 Arkansas $88K 47 Kansas $88K 48 Alabama $88K 49 Mississippi $88K 50 West Virginia $82K

At the bottom, West Virginia, Alabama, and Mississippi are the cheapest states to raise a family. In comparison, a family in Hawaii ($259,000) needs to earn more than three times what a family in West Virginia ($82,000) needs to raise a family of four.

