This Is The Income Needed To Raise A Family In Each US State

by Tyler Durden
Authored...

Over 13 million families in the U.S. have two children living at home.

This graphic, via Visual Capitalist's Bruno Venditti, illustrates the income needed to raise a family of four in each state. GOBankingRates compiled the data as of December 2024.

Methodology: GOBankingRates analyzed 2023 Consumer Expenditure Survey data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics to estimate annual living expenses for a family of four across all 50 states. Costs included housing, groceries, utilities, healthcare, and transportation.

Hawaii and Massachusetts at the Top

A six-figure household income is required to raise a family of four in 26 states.

High taxes, strict land-use rules, and shipping costs make Hawaii the priciest state for families. The state is followed by Massachusetts and California at the top of the list.

RankStateSalary Needed
1Hawaii$259K
2Massachusetts$200K
3California$188K
4New York$156K
5Alaska$137K
6Maine$136K
7New Jersey$135K
8Vermont$132K
9Oregon$132K
10Arizona$131K
11Washington$131K
12Utah$128K
13Connecticut$127K
14New Hampshire$124K
15Rhode Island$123K
16Nevada$113K
17Colorado$113K
18Florida$112K
19Virginia$111K
20Idaho$107K
21Wisconsin$107K
22Delaware$107K
23North Carolina$105K
24Wyoming$101K
25Illinois$100K
26South Dakota$100K
27Ohio$99K
28Maryland$99K
29Pennsylvania$98K
30South Carolina$98K
31Montana$97K
32Minnesota$97K
33New Mexico$96K
34Texas$96K
35Louisiana$95K
36North Dakota$95K
37Georgia$95K
38Nebraska$94K
39Michigan$94K
40Indiana$94K
41Kentucky$93K
42Tennessee$92K
43Missouri$92K
44Iowa$92K
45Oklahoma$91K
46Arkansas$88K
47Kansas$88K
48Alabama$88K
49Mississippi$88K
50West Virginia$82K

At the bottom, West Virginia, Alabama, and Mississippi are the cheapest states to raise a family. In comparison, a family in Hawaii ($259,000) needs to earn more than three times what a family in West Virginia ($82,000) needs to raise a family of four.

