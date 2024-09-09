Indonesia Is The Most Charitable Nation In The World

Indonesia is the world’s most charitable country, according to the Charities Aid Foundation’s (CAF) World Giving Index 2024.

Based on surveys by Gallup, the report examines the share of people across more than 140 countries who report having helped a stranger, donated money or volunteered their time.

As Statista's Anna Fleck shows in the following chart, looking at data specifically on financial donations, 90 percent of respondents in Indonesia made this kind of contribution in the month prior to the survey. Myanmar, Malta, Iceland and Singapore round off the top five, as the next most giving countries worldwide.

You will find more infographics at Statista

While religious giving is likely to be a contributing factor to several countries' high scores, CAF also highlights how a number of major events and disasters were followed by a surge in giving.

In Morocco, for example, donation levels shot up following an earthquake that killed more than 2,900 people there in September 2023, rising from two percent of the population giving such contributions in 2022 to 18 percent in 2023.

At the same time, the number of Moroccans who volunteered their time also doubled, from 8 percent in 2022 to 18 percent in 2023.