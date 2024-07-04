Inflation Hits The Grill: The Price Of A July 4th Cookout Keeps Soaring Under Biden

As memories of COVID restrictions are quickly fading, Americans are looking forward to proper, carefree Fourth of July celebrations this year.

According to AAA, more than 70 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles this Independence Day week in order to celebrate with their friends and families – a new record.

Aside from the obligatory fireworks, a proper cookout is the key ingredient for a real Independence Day celebration in many households. Speaking of ingredients: how much will a typical Fourth of July menu set you back these days?

Well, there’s the catch: Bidenflation makes no exception for national holidays, so expect your feast to be more expensive than ever this year.

According to the American Farm Bureau’s annual Fourth of July market basket survey, a 10-person cookout involving cheeseburgers, chicken breasts, pork chops and several sides and dessert options will cost $71.22 this year.

That’s up "just" 5 percent from last, but 30 percent from 2019.

"No matter which state or city you call home, Americans everywhere are still feeling the heat at the grocery checkout," Datasembly said in a statement to Axios. "Consumers will see — once again — that prices are still climbing compared to pre-pandemic times," the company told Axios.

Which is odd since Biden and his lackeys keep telling us that 'inflation is coming down', in an attempt to gaslight Americans into believing that prices are coming down... they're not!