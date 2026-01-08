Initial Jobless Claims Continue To Show No Signs Of Labor Market Stress
Following a decline in job cuts in December (according to Challenger Grey)...
...the number of people applying for jobless benefits for the first time ticked up very modestly from a lower revised number... but remains at very muted levels...
Source: Bloomberg
New York saw the largest jump in claims while New Jersey saw the largest decline...
Continuing jobless claims continued to rebound from the Thanksgiving/Shutdown decline, crossing back above the 1.9 million Maginot Line...
Source: Bloomberg
Nothing here to shift The Fed one way or the other...