Initial Jobless Claims Continue To Show No Signs Of Labor Market Stress

Following a decline in job cuts in December (according to Challenger Grey)...

...the number of people applying for jobless benefits for the first time ticked up very modestly from a lower revised number... but remains at very muted levels...

Source: Bloomberg

New York saw the largest jump in claims while New Jersey saw the largest decline...

Continuing jobless claims continued to rebound from the Thanksgiving/Shutdown decline, crossing back above the 1.9 million Maginot Line...

Source: Bloomberg

Nothing here to shift The Fed one way or the other...