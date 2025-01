After exploding to its highest since Jan 2022, unadjusted jobless claims crashed lower last week while 'seasonally-adjusted' initial jobless claims rose to 223k (its highest since the first week of December)...

Source: Bloomberg

Continuing jobless claims jumped higher to 1.899 million Americans, just shy of its highest since Nov 2021...

Source: Bloomberg

Certainly nothing new here and nothing that warrants a rate-cut next week.