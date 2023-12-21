Initial Jobless Claims Near Record Lows, Continuing Claims At 2-Year-Highs

After tumbling nears 2023 lows in the prior week, the number of Americans filing for jobless benefits rose de minimisly from a revised 203k to 205k - basically at the year's lows...

California and Georgia saw the largest drop in initial claims while Ohio saw the biggest increase...

California's claims data has been anything but stable...

Continuing Claims were flat at 1.865mm Americans, holding around their highest since 2021...

Does near record low initial jobless claims really fit with a Fed expecting to cut rates at least three times next year?