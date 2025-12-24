Initial Jobless Claims Once Again Show No Signs Of Labor Market Stress

The number of Americans filing for first time jobless benefits tumbled to 214k (from 224k) in the week ending Dec 20th. This is the same level of claims seen back in Nov 2021 and shows absolutely no stress in the labor market (like ADP showed a rebound in hiring) while JOLTS, Payrolls, and surveys all suggest pain...

Source: Bloomberg

Illinois, New York, and Pennsylvania are the states with the biggest decline in jobless claims while Rhode Island and Massachusetts saw a small rise in jobless claims...

Continuing jobless claims rebounded from the shutdown/Thanksgiving seasonal SNAFU but remain well off YTD highs...

Source: Bloomberg

Not exactly the kind of data that supports more rate-cuts...