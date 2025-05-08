Initial Jobless Claims Refuse To Weaken In Face Of CEO Dissonance

So, are CEOs all talk?

After a brief spike last week, initial jobless claims are back in their four year range at 228k - at the same level as in Q4 2021...

Last week's spike - largely driven by New York - has now been erased - largely driven by New York...

Continuing claims fell back below the 1.9 million American Maginot Line once again...

Continuing jobless claims across The Deep TriState are back up near post-DOGE highs...

But initial claims across the three states have stopped rising as various lawsuits halt layoffs across federal agencies.