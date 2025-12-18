Initial Jobless Claims Show No Signs Of Labor Market Distress

After the Thanksgiving Week debacle, the number of Americans filing for jobless benefits for the first time remains back in the same - very low - range it has been in for the last four years at 224k...

Source: Bloomberg

After the shutdown, we have seen an uptick in initial jobless claims in the 'Deep TriState'...

Source: Bloomberg

Continuing jobless claims bounced back a little from the big Thanksgiving week plunge but remain well off recent highs...

Source: Bloomberg

So despite the uptick in the BLS-derived unemployment rate, jobless claims data show no signs of acute distress anywhere.