Initial Jobless Claims Tumble Back Near YTD Lows

The brief hysteria of a surging pace of initial jobless claims is now well ans truly back in the dustbin of data-driven-drivel history as the number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits for the first time fell to 218k last week (practically the lowest year-to-date) after surging to four year highs on the back of Texas trouble...

Source: Bloomberg

Whatever it was that cause Texas to see a dramatic surge in jobless claims (some mentioned the start of the school year) has gone now as Texas claims revert back to 'normal'...

Source: Bloomberg

The number of Americans claiming some form of unemployment benefit remains above 1.9 million...

Source: Bloomberg

Will the drop in initial claims ease back Fed anxiety?