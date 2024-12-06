Introducing The New ZeroHedge Store!

Since launching ZeroHedge in 2009, our mission has been to cut through the bullshit and provide you with an authentic, unfiltered platform for news and conversation from all over the world. Having earned your trust over the past 15 years, curating the world's incessant newsflow - while battling the censorship industrial complex through subscriptions and partnerships - we have decided to create our own store to showcase the best products and services to help you avoid "buying shit you don't need".

Here's what you can find:

Supplements

We're proud to carry a full line of supplements from IQ Biologix, including nootropics, protein, creatine, colostrum, sleep aids, weight loss, coffee and much more. Enjoy 5% off for 2 of the same item, or 10% off for three or more - plus subscribe & save an additional 10%.

Coffee

In addition to IQ Biologix infused Smart Blend, check out our new ZeroHedge coffee! Organic and GMO-free, we've got both medium and dark roast. Discounts of up to 10% for multiple bags, and another 10% for Subscribe & Save.

Preparedness

After searching long and hard, we've found two excellent brands of emergency food - Prepper All Naturals, which offers upscale, clean, hormone-free beef, and ReadyWise, a longtime player in the emergency food business.

We've also got water filters, go-bags, generators & more!

SiPhox Blood Testing

IQ Biologix has partnered with SiPhox Health for the ultimate at-home blood testing suite. Buy one, or subscribe to track your health throughout the year - then log into the IQ / SiPhox dashboard to monitor your results. You can also upgrade your kit for specific needs - including a hormone panel, a metabolic panel, and a thyroid panel.

Anza Knives

Made in Santee, California, Anza hand-made knives start life as heavy-duty high carbon steel files, which are meticulously crafted into masterpieces that fit well in the hand and have never let us down.

ZeroHedge Multitool

Solid in the hand, the ZeroHedge multitool is perfect for any situation. Includes pliers, knife, saw, screwdrivers, wire cutter, bottle opener and more.

ZeroHedge Gear

How could we possibly launch a store without gear? Check out our waxed-canvas hats, shirts, sweatshirts, tumblers, water bottle, and more!

Whether you're looking to optimize your health, ensure you're ready for whatever comes next, or express your unique worldview, our store is your one-stop destination.

Dive in, gear up, and embrace a lifestyle of readiness, resilience, and individuality with ZeroHedge. And thank you for your support!

International shipping available soon...