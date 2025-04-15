IRS Extends Tax Deadline For Entire State Of Arkansas

Authored by Jack Phillips via The Epoch Times,

The IRS on Monday said that all residents and businesses in Arkansas now have until Nov. 3 to file their income taxes due to severe storms, tornadoes, and floods that hit the state earlier this month.

Starting on April 2, severe storms that spawned tornadoes and flash flooding hit the state, with Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signing an executive order over the past weekend to provide relief to parts of the state impacted by the weather.

The IRS extension postpones deadlines for tax filings and payments between April 2 and Nov. 3 of this year, according to a statement.

“As a result, affected individuals and businesses will have until Nov. 3, 2025, to file returns and pay any taxes that were originally due during this period,” the IRS statement said.

Specifically, the extension applies to individual income tax returns and payments that are due on April 15, contributions to health savings accounts and individual retirement accounts in 2024, quarterly estimated taxes between the aforementioned dates, quarterly payroll taxes due in that time period, calendar-year corporation and fiduciary returns and payments due on April 15, and calendar-year tax-exempt organization returns due on May 15.

“In addition, penalties for failing to make payroll and excise tax deposits due on or after April 2, 2025, and before April 17, 2025, will be abated if the deposits are made by April 17, 2025,” the IRS said.

Also on Monday, the IRS announced an extension for the entire state of Tennessee due to the storms, tornadoes, and flooding for businesses and individual taxpayers.

The IRS this year already announced filing extensions for Americans in multiple states due to weather-related incidents. Some individuals’ and businesses’ taxes are due by May 1, and people in three states have deadlines in the fall to submit their taxes.

The May 1 deadline applies to taxpayers impacted by disaster declarations issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) last year, including taxpayers in the entire states of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina, and in Juneau, Alaska; Chaves County, New Mexico; and dozens of counties in Virginia.

The IRS also said that taxpayers in Los Angeles County, California, who were impacted by devastating wildfires in the Pacific Palisades area in January can file their taxes by Oct. 15.

Aside from those locations, taxpayers in all of Kentucky and taxpayers in the West Virginia counties of Boone, Greenbrier, Lincoln, Logan, McDowell, Mercer, Mingo, Monroe, Raleigh, Summers, Wayne, and Wyoming can submit their taxes by Nov. 3, the IRS also said.

For everyone else, the deadline to file their individual income taxes is April 15, or Tax Day.

People filing their taxes electronically will typically see their refund deposited within three weeks, or 21 days, after the return has been accepted, the IRS says.

The agency has warned that taxpayers should not rely on getting their refund back by a certain date, namely when paying bills or making significant purchases.

“Some returns may require additional review and may take longer. Also, remember to take into consideration the time it takes for a financial institution to post the refund to an account or to receive it by mail,” the IRS said.