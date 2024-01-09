IRS: Venmo, PayPal And CashApp Freelancers Face 2024 Reporting Requirements

After delaying for two years, the IRS is planning to finally start implementing its new 1099-K reporting requirement for anyone earning income via third-party payment apps such as PayPal, Venmo, Zelle or Cash App.

The rule, which was originally slated to take effect in 2022 and was delayed for 2023, means that a 1099-K form "could be sent to anyone" using those services who makes over $600 per year, according to the agency.

"We spent many months gathering feedback from third-party groups and others, and it became increasingly clear we need additional time to effectively implement the new reporting requirements," said IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel several weeks ago in delaying the rule again.

Prior to the rule, third-party apps only sent 1099-K forms to people who received $20,000 or more in commercial payments across more than 200 transactions.

The IRS has delayed this new reporting rule for two years in a row to give payment apps more time to prepare for the change. One sticking point: Distinguishing between taxable and nontaxable transactions through third-party apps isn't always easy. For example, money your roommate sends you through Venmo for dinner is not taxable. Money received for graphic design work you tackled is. The IRS paused implementation to avoid confusion and incorrect earnings being reported. -CNET

The IRS will begin with a phased rollout, requiring payment apps to report income by freelancers and business owners with earnings over $5,000 vs. $600 in the hopes that raising the threshold will reduce 'noise' from inaccuracies, while eventually working towards the $600 minimum.

"Taking this phased-in approach is the right thing to do for the purposes of tax administration, and it prevents unnecessary confusion," said Werfel. "It’s clear that an additional delay for tax year 2023 will avoid problems for taxpayers, tax professionals and others in this area."

