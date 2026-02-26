Jobless Claims Continue To Show No Signs Of Labor Market Stress

Initial jobless claims continue to hover near multi-decade lows, refusing to show any signs of labor market stress.

Last week saw 212k American file for jobless benefits for the first time (below the 216k expected). Unadjusted claims tumbled to the lowest since September...

Source: Bloomberg

Michigan and New York saw the largest drop in initial jobless claims last week while Rhode Island and Oklahoma saw the bigger rise in claims...

The number of Americans filing for continuing jobless claims also dropped last week to 1.833 million (well below the 1.9mm Maginot Line)...

Source: Bloomberg

It seem the 'no fire' side of the 'no fire-no hire' economy continues to support trend growth.