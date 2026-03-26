Jobless Claims Hover Near Record Lows Sustaining 'No Hire, No Fire' Narrative

The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits for the first time was flat from the prior week at 210.5k (215k exp). Simply put, these numbers are hovering near their lowest levels since 1969...

Source: Bloomberg

Continuing claims also printed below expectations at 1.819 million Americans. This is the lowest level since May 2024...

Source: Bloomberg

Finally, as a reminder, sentiment surveys suggest the labor market is bifurcated with 'jobs hard to get' but joblessness not surging...

Source: Bloomberg

That chart reinforces the 'no hire, no fire' economy remains the status quo - no worse, no better.