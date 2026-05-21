Jobless Claims Refuse To Show Any Signs Of AI Jobpocalypse

The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits for the first time fell to 209k last week (below expectations), continuing to show absolutely on signs of any labor market stress...

Source: Bloomberg

That is basically unchanged since 2021.

Continuing jobless claims ticked up modestly but remains below 1.8 million Americans (just off two year lows)...

Source: Bloomberg

So, despite the tsunami of headlines every day about the AI jobpocalypse, 'hard' data shows no signs of any pain yet (wait until the severance packages run dry)...